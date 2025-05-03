One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Injectable micro-crystals that self-assemble inside your body to deliver long-term birth control? Totally normal.

"THIS IS REAL

Bill Gates recently funded a study [looking at] injectable... self-assembling birth control implants... they get in via a syringe... [then] clump together and form a 'monolithic implant'... [that releases] contraceptive hormones to make it so you're infertile."

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, an epidemiologist and administrator at the McCullough Foundation, describes for Dr. Joseph Sansone ("a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism") during a recent interview how Bill Gates has funded a study looking at "injectable micro-crystal self-assembling birth control implants" that are injected into people via a syringe.

Hulscher notes that once these components are injected into a person's body, they subsequently form a "monolithic implant" that proceeds to release "contraceptive hormones to make it so you're infertile."

Partial transcription of clip

"We know Bill Gates, he recently funded a study about these injectable micro-crystal self-assembling birth control implants. I mean this is just crazy stuff.

"Now it's literally now published, you know, in Nature Medicine or something.

"So you inject it these micro rocks, you could call them, but they're micro-crystals. And then they get in through, through a syringe, through a needle. And then all of a sudden once they get in, they clump together and form a, they call it a monolithic implant, which is now, then it's somewhere. I don't know where it's going to go, but it's somewhere. And then it slowly releases over months to years contraceptive hormones to make it so you're infertile.

"Gates, the same guy that funded this technology is the same guy that funded another study last year that found humanity has an irreversible birth rate collapse within the next few decades. So that means we'll literally collapse as a civilization. And they forecasted that. And then at the same time they're funding this anti-fertility technology.

"And [people like Gates] say on TV all the time we have too many people and we got to reduce CO2 through reducing the number of people, reducing the number of animals. I mean it's just, it's just ridiculous. And so we know that."

For the full study, you can read the article here: Self-aggregating long-acting injectable microcrystals – Nature

