Jessica Rose opens the discussion with a warning:

“This is kind of dark… but I’ve got to go there.”

What she raises is not rumor or hindsight speculation. It is a straightforward question rooted in decades of pre-COVID research on lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), the same delivery system used in the COVID mRNA injections.

If scientists already knew where these nanoparticles travel in the body, why was that treated as a non-issue in 2020?

Jessica Rose: "This is kind of dark...but lipid nanoparticles... traffic everywhere in the body and bioaccumulate... into the ovaries and the adrenals, etc...and they were trying to make them not toxic for... two decades...[So how did] Moderna and Pfizer simultaneously solve the toxicity problem of lipid nanoparticles by coming up with this ionizable cationic lipid for the Covid injections. What the hell is that?"

This clip of applied mathematician, immunologist, and computational biologist Jessica Rose is taken from a discussion with John Beaudoin posted to The Last Boomer Podcast Rumble channel on December 20, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"This is kind of dark and I'm sorry, I gotta go there. It's kind of impossible that they didn't know all this shit. We didn't need the FOIA requested pharmacokinetic data from Japan, although thank God for Byram Bridle for getting that to us, which shows clearly in Wistar rats that the lipid nanoparticles in this Pfizer context traffic everywhere in the body and bioaccumulate, including into the ovaries and the adrenals, etc.

"There was a paper published in 2012 that demonstrated exactly this in Wistar rat. Same model, same lipid nanoparticles, they use different kinds of nanoparticles, but it showed the same thing very clearly, that one of the main places that these, these lipid nanoparticles traffic to were the ovaries.

"And the reason why we use Wistar rat models and mice models before we go to humans is because we're very similar biologically. That's the whole reason. So if something happens in a mouse or a rat, you gotta be careful because it might happen in a human too. Wink, wink.

"So another thing I want to throw in here is that we— There's this drug, pardon me, there's this drug called Onpattro, which is utilizing the exact same kinds of lipid nanoparticles, which act as like in the same way that chylomicrons do. It's like these things that we, we inherently have for fat metabolism that have proteins adsorbed, which is on the surface of the lipid nanoparticle, that traffic these guys, these lipid nanoparticles with their silencing RNA cargo, to the liver via ApoE. Because there are these ApoE receptors in the liver in high, quantity or they're expressed at high levels.

"These genius biotech guys have discovered, and I'm not being sarcastic, they are geniuses for doing this. But this shit shouldn't be being used in humans. This stuff traffics directly to the liver. This is all known. They've been studying lipid nanoparticles and trying to make them not toxic for freaking two decades, people.

“But the thing is, that’s very suspicious to me and I have no answers to these questions so far, is how is it possible that in 2020 or whatever, whenever it was, they did this? Moderna and Pfizer simultaneously solved the toxicity problem of lipid nanoparticles by coming up with this ionizable cationic lipid. What the hell is that?”

What Rose describes here echoes what former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon has been warning about for several years now:

Dr. Michael Yeadon explains for Dr. Drew how lipid nanoparticles have been known since (at least) 2013 to accumulate in the ovaries “of every species tested.” Yeadon says the LNPs for the C19 jabs were chosen with “the full knowledge” they would accumulate in the ovaries.

Dr. Mike Yeadon Comments on “The mRNA-based pseudo-“vaccines” destroy over 60% of non-renewable egg supply of female rats.”

