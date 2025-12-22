THIS IS KIND OF DARK: They KNEW Where the COVID JAB NANOPARTICLES Went
Jessica Rose on lipid nanoparticles, biodistribution, and why 2020 doesn’t add up
Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Jessica Rose opens the discussion with a warning:
“This is kind of dark… but I’ve got to go there.”
What she raises is not rumor or hindsight speculation. It is a straightforward question rooted in decades of pre-COVID research on lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), the same delivery system used in the COVID mRNA injections.
If scientists already knew where these nanoparticles travel in the body, why was that treated as a non-issue in 2020?
Source: Sense Receptor
Jessica Rose: "This is kind of dark...but lipid nanoparticles... traffic everywhere in the body and bioaccumulate... into the ovaries and the adrenals, etc...and they were trying to make them not toxic for... two decades...[So how did] Moderna and Pfizer simultaneously solve the toxicity problem of lipid nanoparticles by coming up with this ionizable cationic lipid for the Covid injections. What the hell is that?"
This clip of applied mathematician, immunologist, and computational biologist Jessica Rose is taken from a discussion with John Beaudoin posted to The Last Boomer Podcast Rumble channel on December 20, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
"This is kind of dark and I'm sorry, I gotta go there. It's kind of impossible that they didn't know all this shit. We didn't need the FOIA requested pharmacokinetic data from Japan, although thank God for Byram Bridle for getting that to us, which shows clearly in Wistar rats that the lipid nanoparticles in this Pfizer context traffic everywhere in the body and bioaccumulate, including into the ovaries and the adrenals, etc.
"There was a paper published in 2012 that demonstrated exactly this in Wistar rat. Same model, same lipid nanoparticles, they use different kinds of nanoparticles, but it showed the same thing very clearly, that one of the main places that these, these lipid nanoparticles traffic to were the ovaries.
"And the reason why we use Wistar rat models and mice models before we go to humans is because we're very similar biologically. That's the whole reason. So if something happens in a mouse or a rat, you gotta be careful because it might happen in a human too. Wink, wink.
"So another thing I want to throw in here is that we— There's this drug, pardon me, there's this drug called Onpattro, which is utilizing the exact same kinds of lipid nanoparticles, which act as like in the same way that chylomicrons do. It's like these things that we, we inherently have for fat metabolism that have proteins adsorbed, which is on the surface of the lipid nanoparticle, that traffic these guys, these lipid nanoparticles with their silencing RNA cargo, to the liver via ApoE. Because there are these ApoE receptors in the liver in high, quantity or they're expressed at high levels.
"These genius biotech guys have discovered, and I'm not being sarcastic, they are geniuses for doing this. But this shit shouldn't be being used in humans. This stuff traffics directly to the liver. This is all known. They've been studying lipid nanoparticles and trying to make them not toxic for freaking two decades, people.
“But the thing is, that’s very suspicious to me and I have no answers to these questions so far, is how is it possible that in 2020 or whatever, whenever it was, they did this? Moderna and Pfizer simultaneously solved the toxicity problem of lipid nanoparticles by coming up with this ionizable cationic lipid. What the hell is that?”
What Rose describes here echoes what former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon has been warning about for several years now:
Dr. Michael Yeadon explains for Dr. Drew how lipid nanoparticles have been known since (at least) 2013 to accumulate in the ovaries “of every species tested.” Yeadon says the LNPs for the C19 jabs were chosen with “the full knowledge” they would accumulate in the ovaries.
Dr. Mike Yeadon Comments on “The mRNA-based pseudo-“vaccines” destroy over 60% of non-renewable egg supply of female rats.”
Related articles:
🎙️🎄 SOFT WARM VOICEOVER — OPENING 🎄🎙️🎁 (gentle crackle of vinyl, sleigh bells in the distance)
☃️🌲“Good evening, dear listeners… and welcome to a very special festive broadcast.🎄🎁❄️
⚠️ We hope tonight’s Festive playlist makes you laugh, makes you think, and maybe even makes you pause before rolling up a sleeve for any jab this holiday season.
So pour yourself some cocoa, cuddle up by the fire… 🔥🔥
And enjoy the sound of Xmas.” 🎄✨
🎄💿 Coming in at number … 💿🎄
🔟 Jingle Bells Palsy
Reeling through the wards… one dose, now I pray,
No fun … when only half ya face will play.
Jingle bells palsy, jingle bells palsy,
Jingle bells palsy all the way!
Oh what fun it is to show compliance—
On only half ya face anyway — eey!! 😬🔔
9️⃣ Last Xmas (Booster Remix)
Last Xmas I gave you my heart,
But the very next day — it gave way.
This year I’ll protect it…
By not loving at all. 🫀🎄
8️⃣ Regina the Jabbed Reindeer
Regina had a cycle,
That went rogue one night,
And if you ever saw it, you’d say,
“That flow’s not right.”
All of the other reindeer
Looked away in fright,
“But docs in lockstep say…
It’s nothing, you’ll be all right.” 🩸🦌
7️⃣ Santa Tell Me (Anaphylaxis Grande Remix)
Santa, tell me if you’re really there,
Don’t make me boost again,
If I won’t be here—
Next year… next year… 😮💨🎅
6️⃣ Frosty (3rd Booster Remix)
Frosty the No-Pulse Man,
Knew his heart was hot that day,
So he said, “Let’s run and have some fun,
Before my ticker gives way!”
Down to urgent care he hurried,
Laughing all the way,
“They say it’s mild,” he gasped aloud—
As the beeping fades away. ☃️💓
5️⃣ Rockin’ Around the Autoimmune-Mas Tree
Rockin’ around the autoimmune-mas tree,
Have a happy holiday,
Everyone dancing merrily—
Except me… ’cause I can’t breathe or see. 👁️🎄
4️⃣ Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (with a Defibrillator)
He sees you when you’re fainting,
He knows when you collapse,
He’s fully trained in CPR—
’Cause he knows you might relapse. ⚡🎅
3️⃣ All I Want for Christmas Is…
I don’t want a lot for Xmas,
This is all I’m asking for,
I just wanna see my baby,
That I lost after booster four.
Oh, I just want you ’til you’re grown,
More than you could ever know,
Make my wish come true…
Oh baby, all I want for Xmas is you… (back!!) 👶💔🎁
2️⃣ Have Yourself a Merry Little Xmas (Turbo-Cancer Remix)
Have yourself a merry little Xmas,
Let your cells grow wiiiiiiild…
From now on,
Your health will be “out of sight.”
Have yourself a merry little Xmas,
It may be your last…
Next year you may be “living”—
In the past. 💀🎄
1️⃣🥇 Silent Night… Permanent Night
Silent night… permanent night…
All is calm, all is lost birthright…
Round yon VAERS, miscarriages, and clots,
Unholy injection, so brutal and wild,
Sleep in permanent peace…
Sleep in permanent peace… 🌑🕯️
🎙️🎄 SOFT FESTIVE VOICEOVER — CLOSER 🎄🎙️(fire crackles, carols fade)
“And that was our festive countdown. If a little satire helps you pause, question, or step away from something that doesn’t feel right — then the magic of Christmas still works. Stay warm, stay curious…
And remember — your health isn’t a holiday tradition. 🎄✨ Good night. And Merry Xmas.” 🎄🎁
I’m confused about the question of why both Moderna and Pfizer’s jabs were coincidentally perfected simulltaneouly… Weismann and Kirako’s formula was openly designed for both . That’s old news. They had supposedly worked 15+ years in this crucial formulation using the lipid nanoparticle delivery system for RNA therapy. Isn’t it strange how it was all ready just in time for 2020- and for their subsequent Novel Prize?