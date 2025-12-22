Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
2h

🎙️🎄 SOFT WARM VOICEOVER — OPENING 🎄🎙️🎁 (gentle crackle of vinyl, sleigh bells in the distance)

☃️🌲“Good evening, dear listeners… and welcome to a very special festive broadcast.🎄🎁❄️

⚠️ We hope tonight’s Festive playlist makes you laugh, makes you think, and maybe even makes you pause before rolling up a sleeve for any jab this holiday season.

So pour yourself some cocoa, cuddle up by the fire… 🔥🔥

And enjoy the sound of Xmas.” 🎄✨

🎄💿 Coming in at number … 💿🎄

🔟 Jingle Bells Palsy

Reeling through the wards… one dose, now I pray,

No fun … when only half ya face will play.

Jingle bells palsy, jingle bells palsy,

Jingle bells palsy all the way!

Oh what fun it is to show compliance—

On only half ya face anyway — eey!! 😬🔔

9️⃣ Last Xmas (Booster Remix)

Last Xmas I gave you my heart,

But the very next day — it gave way.

This year I’ll protect it…

By not loving at all. 🫀🎄

8️⃣ Regina the Jabbed Reindeer

Regina had a cycle,

That went rogue one night,

And if you ever saw it, you’d say,

“That flow’s not right.”

All of the other reindeer

Looked away in fright,

“But docs in lockstep say…

It’s nothing, you’ll be all right.” 🩸🦌

7️⃣ Santa Tell Me (Anaphylaxis Grande Remix)

Santa, tell me if you’re really there,

Don’t make me boost again,

If I won’t be here—

Next year… next year… 😮‍💨🎅

6️⃣ Frosty (3rd Booster Remix)

Frosty the No-Pulse Man,

Knew his heart was hot that day,

So he said, “Let’s run and have some fun,

Before my ticker gives way!”

Down to urgent care he hurried,

Laughing all the way,

“They say it’s mild,” he gasped aloud—

As the beeping fades away. ☃️💓

5️⃣ Rockin’ Around the Autoimmune-Mas Tree

Rockin’ around the autoimmune-mas tree,

Have a happy holiday,

Everyone dancing merrily—

Except me… ’cause I can’t breathe or see. 👁️🎄

4️⃣ Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (with a Defibrillator)

He sees you when you’re fainting,

He knows when you collapse,

He’s fully trained in CPR—

’Cause he knows you might relapse. ⚡🎅

3️⃣ All I Want for Christmas Is…

I don’t want a lot for Xmas,

This is all I’m asking for,

I just wanna see my baby,

That I lost after booster four.

Oh, I just want you ’til you’re grown,

More than you could ever know,

Make my wish come true…

Oh baby, all I want for Xmas is you… (back!!) 👶💔🎁

2️⃣ Have Yourself a Merry Little Xmas (Turbo-Cancer Remix)

Have yourself a merry little Xmas,

Let your cells grow wiiiiiiild…

From now on,

Your health will be “out of sight.”

Have yourself a merry little Xmas,

It may be your last…

Next year you may be “living”—

In the past. 💀🎄

1️⃣🥇 Silent Night… Permanent Night

Silent night… permanent night…

All is calm, all is lost birthright…

Round yon VAERS, miscarriages, and clots,

Unholy injection, so brutal and wild,

Sleep in permanent peace…

Sleep in permanent peace… 🌑🕯️

🎙️🎄 SOFT FESTIVE VOICEOVER — CLOSER 🎄🎙️(fire crackles, carols fade)

“And that was our festive countdown. If a little satire helps you pause, question, or step away from something that doesn’t feel right — then the magic of Christmas still works. Stay warm, stay curious…

And remember — your health isn’t a holiday tradition. 🎄✨ Good night. And Merry Xmas.” 🎄🎁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Glen Andersen's avatar
Glen Andersen
40m

I’m confused about the question of why both Moderna and Pfizer’s jabs were coincidentally perfected simulltaneouly… Weismann and Kirako’s formula was openly designed for both . That’s old news. They had supposedly worked 15+ years in this crucial formulation using the lipid nanoparticle delivery system for RNA therapy. Isn’t it strange how it was all ready just in time for 2020- and for their subsequent Novel Prize?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture