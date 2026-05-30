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In this clip, Dr. Jeff Barke exposes VAXELIS, a 6-in-1 childhood vaccine administered to babies beginning at six weeks of age.

He points to concerns about adverse-event warnings, reported neurological complications, severe allergic reactions, ingredients, and the absence of placebo-controlled trials.

Barke also discusses infant deaths reported during clinical testing and argues that many parents are unaware of the information contained in the vaccine's prescribing documents.

His message is direct: parents should read the package insert, review the evidence, and make informed decisions for their children.

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Dr. Jeff Barke: “This is insane!” — VAXELIS 6 VACCINES in ONE SHOT for 6-WEEK-OLD BABIES...6 Infants Died In Trials.

Here’s what Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know:

• 6 vaccines in ONE (DTaP, Polio, Hib, Hep B) for infants starting at 6 weeks old.

• Epinephrine and emergency equipment MUST be ready because anaphylactic shock can happen instantly.

• Institute of Medicine confirms causal link to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (full-body paralysis) and brachial neuritis (shoulder/arm paralysis).

• Apnea warning: Babies can suddenly STOP BREATHING after the shot — often labeled “SIDS.”

• 319 micrograms of aluminum (a known neurotoxin) plus formaldehyde, bovine serum albumin, neomycin, streptomycin, polymyxin B… and Vero monkey kidney cells.

• ZERO placebo-controlled safety studies — they only tested it against other vaccines.

• 6 infants DIED in the trials.

• NEVER tested for cancer, mutations, fertility damage, pregnancy, or breastmilk effects.

Dr. Barke’s words: “This is insane!”

If parents actually read the insert, NO ONE in their right mind would inject their child.

Share this with every parent you know. Read the full package insert yourself. Your baby’s life depends on it.

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