Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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JLK's avatar
JLK
4h

It just keeps getting worse. Pharma is a cornered monster who is fighting to the death. More and more parents ARE saying no which is a good thing, but it puts the pharma monster into death throes. It will get even worse before the monster finally dies - but I believe it WILL die.

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Anzac Stormtrooper's avatar
Anzac Stormtrooper
4h

What monster Parent in their right minds would give up their infant to be used as a guinea pig the world has become a very sick and evil place. Come Lord Jesus Christ and smite this evil.

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