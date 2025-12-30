Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

Martha
9h

My fear is that the govt will begin to decide, those with disability, are incapable of this decision and decide for them. Remember the Holocaust. That's what Hitkers regime did.

AwakeNotWoke
9h

Lioness —

Oh, it makes perfect sense that Canada—ever the progressive pioneer—would start pre-approving people for a dignified exit from the gene pool years in advance. Efficiency, darling! You can't just wing these things when the grand plan requires clearing space for mass immigration from the mRNA-uninjected, higher-IQ third world. Got to make room for the fresh stock, after all.

The Trump mRNA death shots (bless his tremendous foresight) are, in many cases, working exactly as intended—turbo cancers, myocarditis, sudden adult death syndrome, the full monty. But in some stubborn cases, they're progressing a tad slower than advertised. A few folks got vaxxed indirectly through shedding rather than the direct jab, and they're inconveniently remaining vertical longer than Peter Thiel, Bill Gates, and POTUS Trump might have preferred. Patience, though—the spike proteins are persistent little workers.

Speaking of Thiel, despite his coy denials, he's a prominent fixture at the World Economic Forum, and that cozy WEF web ties directly into the globalist Trump administration via Thiel's protégé (some whisper catamite), the cross-dressing JD Vance. Birds of a feather, and all that.

Up north, the current Canadian Prime Minister and his polished predecessor were clearly reading from the same script—Trudeau and Carney playing their parts to perfection. Trump, Trudeau, and Carney: truly the bespoke Kool-Aid North America needed to chug down, flushing out the useless eaters and giving the global gene pool a long-overdue cleanse.

Keep shining that light, Lioness. The insanity only looks insane until you realize it's all going according to the plan.

With sardonic cheers,

ANW

