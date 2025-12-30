Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Canada’s assisted-death regime is entering uncharted and deeply troubling territory.

Government-backed proposals would allow citizens to pre-sign their own deaths, enabling the state to carry out euthanasia automatically once capacity is lost.

Opponents warn this removes one of the last meaningful protections against irreversible abuse.

By Frank Bergman December 27, 2025

Canada’s Liberal government is taking another major step toward expanding the nation’s already-controversial “assisted suicide” program, this time pushing for citizens to be euthanized with “pre-approval,” eliminating one of the last remaining safeguards against involuntary death.

Health Canada has released a new series of studies laying the groundwork for a dramatic overhaul of the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) system.

In a report published on October 29, the agency openly explored allowing advance requests for lethal injections, meaning a person could sign off on their own death years before they lose capacity, and be killed even if they can no longer consent when the moment comes.

“An advance request is a request for MAiD made by an individual who still has the capacity to make decisions, but before they are eligible or want to receive it,” the report states.

These requests would be triggered automatically “after they have lost the capacity to consent.”

Currently, Canadian law requires explicit consent at the time of death.

This measure is one of the few remaining barriers preventing the euthanasia system from killing patients who may be confused, incapacitated, or unable to object.

Advance requests are illegal under the Criminal Code.

However, instead of enforcing the law, globalist Prime Minister Mark Craney’s government is now signaling its support for revising it.

The report even provides a hypothetical about a man with Alzheimer’s who signs an advance request after deciding that, if his condition deteriorates, he wants to be euthanized if he can no longer feed himself, recognize his children, or get out of bed.

Under the proposed system, once he loses capacity, the lethal injection would proceed automatically, whether or not he understands what is happening.

This comes after Quebec unilaterally announced in October that it would begin accepting “advance requests” in defiance of federal law.

Sonia Bélanger, the Quebec minister responsible for seniors, declared:

“Quebec has full jurisdiction to legislate in the area of ​​health care.

“The advance request for MAiD is a consensus in Quebec.”

However, rather than reprimanding the province, Ottawa appears ready to normalize and expand the practice nationwide.

In November, Health Canada called for a “national conversation on advance requests” for euthanasia.

Despite the report claiming to reflect Canadian public sentiment, it excluded major stakeholders, including Alex Schadenberg of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, who was not invited to participate in roundtable discussions.

Schadenberg has warned repeatedly that Health Canada has “stacked the deck” to manufacture support for expanding MAiD.

It’s the same pattern, he says, that has accompanied every major expansion since euthanasia was legalized in 2016.

Since then, Canada has rapidly created the fastest-growing euthanasia program in the world.

The Liberal government broadened eligibility in 2021 to include people who are not terminally ill, and attempted to extend euthanasia to those with mental illness alone, a move it delayed until 2027 after widespread backlash.

Even without advance requests, MAiD has already expanded 13-fold.

Euthanasia is now the sixth leading cause of death in Canada, though it curiously does not appear in Statistics Canada’s official top-10 list.

The push for pre-approved euthanasia marks the most extreme evolution yet, transforming MAiD from a supposedly narrow end-of-life option into a state-sanctioned system for scheduling death in advance, even for those who will never again be able to say yes or no.

Critics warn the proposal crosses a line from “assisted death” into something far darker: a system where vulnerable people can be signed away long before anyone knows if they still want to live.

And with the Liberal government once again signaling its willingness to expand MAiD rather than restrain it, the line between choice and coercion continues to blur.

Share

Related articles: