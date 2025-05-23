One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: The Vigilant Fox

An OB-GYN says the COVID shots “MIRRORED” the effects of chemical ABORTION drugs—and the government knew what it was doing.

Dr. James Thorp pointed to the infamous Shimabukuro study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which claimed the miscarriage rate after vaccination was just 12.6%.

But when you isolate the data for women vaccinated in the first trimester, the real number was 82%.

“This figure mirrors the effects of chemical abort drugs,” he lamented.

He says pregnant women were DELIBERATELY targeted, and their unborn children paid the price.

“This must stop now.”

