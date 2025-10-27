'This Is a DISASTER': Pneumonia Vaccine Increases Risk of Pneumonia and Death
"...and we’re just pumping babies and older adults with this garbage.”
“This is a disaster.”
Nicholas Hulscher breaks down what he calls one of the most alarming vaccine studies yet — a 2.23 million person analysis on pneumococcal shots showing they may increase the very risks they’re meant to prevent.
Nicholas Hulscher: “This appears to be the largest real-world study ever done on the pneumococcal vaccines.”
“Children in the U.S. are advised to get four doses of a pneumococcal vaccine, and adults over 65 are also recommended to get one.”
“The study looked at PCV13 and PPSV23 — the same vaccines given to kids and older adults.”
“Compared to those who did not receive the vaccines, those who did faced about an 80% increased risk of pneumococcal pneumonia and a 91% increased risk of death from pneumonia.”
“So it does the complete opposite… and we’re just pumping babies and older adults with this garbage.”
As an "older adult", I feel more like a target and a profit center than a cherished member of society. Anyway, never had a flu shot, do not think I have ever had the flu.
Had pneumonia when I was 19, think it was fixed with antibiotics, but that was a ridiculous number of years ago. The doctor actually made a house call. There is something I have always heard about pneumonia versus a cold or flu, that pneumonia could be fixed with antibiotics, but colds and flue could not. Which makes the death of Diane Keaton from pneumonia seem a little off. I always find it a bit odd when people younger than me, who have millions of dollars, die from something I would have thought expensive health care would fix.
The disaster is too that all vaccines are worthless, entirely unnatural, simply setting folks up for lesser quality of life up to and including death, all the while , big Pharma and big medical keep us as guinea pigs in their cartel$, taking our money for crap medicine in their sickne$$ model… 😔😢