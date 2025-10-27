One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: childrenshd

“This is a disaster.”

Nicholas Hulscher breaks down what he calls one of the most alarming vaccine studies yet — a 2.23 million person analysis on pneumococcal shots showing they may increase the very risks they’re meant to prevent.

Nicholas Hulscher: “This appears to be the largest real-world study ever done on the pneumococcal vaccines.”

“Children in the U.S. are advised to get four doses of a pneumococcal vaccine, and adults over 65 are also recommended to get one.”

“The study looked at PCV13 and PPSV23 — the same vaccines given to kids and older adults.”

“Compared to those who did not receive the vaccines, those who did faced about an 80% increased risk of pneumococcal pneumonia and a 91% increased risk of death from pneumonia.”

“So it does the complete opposite… and we’re just pumping babies and older adults with this garbage.”

