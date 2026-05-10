THEY'RE DOING IT AGAIN: Deborah Birx Calls For "Widely Available" PCR "Testing" for Hantavirus, Hints It Should Be Used in Schools
"We need to make testing more widely available to those who need it"
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Source: Sense Receptor
FFS, they're doing it again: Deb Birx, former Covid Task Force Coordinator, calls for "widely available" PCR "testing" for hantavirus, hints it should be used in schools
"Because we're not testing populations... we don't really know whether there are subclinical cases"
"There could be more human-to-human transmission than we actually see"
"It's never good to track viruses through symptoms, we should be tracking viruses through blood tests like PCR, we learned that with Covid"
"Many universities were able to open and schools were able to open because they provided weekly testing"
"We need to make testing more widely available to those who need it"
That evil B*** should be in federal prison along with Fauci,Bourla etc
Yeah, PCR worked "so well" for COVID that it ought to be used also for Hanta ..... *NOT*!!!
Now they're stacking lies on top of each other (PCR is *not* meant for diagnostic and Hanta is BS).
I called for the COVID criminals to be taken out of circulation. They weren't. So they're back.
Hey, what else were you expecting? Psycho-criminals only know one thing: *commit crimes*!!