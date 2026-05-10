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Source: Sense Receptor

FFS, they're doing it again: Deb Birx, former Covid Task Force Coordinator, calls for "widely available" PCR "testing" for hantavirus, hints it should be used in schools

"Because we're not testing populations... we don't really know whether there are subclinical cases"

"There could be more human-to-human transmission than we actually see"

"It's never good to track viruses through symptoms, we should be tracking viruses through blood tests like PCR, we learned that with Covid"

"Many universities were able to open and schools were able to open because they provided weekly testing"

"We need to make testing more widely available to those who need it"

“There is no actual haunted virus that is going to resemble a so-called pandemic. There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense.”

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