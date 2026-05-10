Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
5h

That evil B*** should be in federal prison along with Fauci,Bourla etc

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5hEdited

Yeah, PCR worked "so well" for COVID that it ought to be used also for Hanta ..... *NOT*!!!

Now they're stacking lies on top of each other (PCR is *not* meant for diagnostic and Hanta is BS).

I called for the COVID criminals to be taken out of circulation. They weren't. So they're back.

Hey, what else were you expecting? Psycho-criminals only know one thing: *commit crimes*!!

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