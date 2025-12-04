One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Frank Bergman December 3, 2025

A powerful Canadian pro-euthanasia lobby group, one that enjoys full charity status from the government, is now openly campaigning for “mature minors” to be euthanized under the state-backed “assisted suicide” program.

The group, Dying with Dignity Canada (DWDC), is using its tax-advantaged position to pressure lawmakers to expand the country’s already out-of-control Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) regime to include children.

DWDC calls itself a “national human-rights charity,” claiming it exists to “improve quality of dying, protect end of dying rights, and help people across Canada avoid unwanted suffering.”

In reality, the organization is pushing an agenda that would allow the state to kill children.

The activists argue that the government should be allowed to euthanize “mature minors,” a vague term that includes anyone under 18, if they are deemed capable of making an adult-level medical decision.

Their pitch is chilling:

“It is unfair to allow a 70-year-old with terminal cancer the choice of a peaceful death but deny a 17-year-old who has been given the same prognosis and demonstrates a clear capacity to make the decision as an adult, the same choice.”

This is the narrative DWDC is blasting out across its social media accounts.

The organization is framing child euthanasia as a “compassionate” solution, despite the fact that MAiD for minors is illegal in Canada, for now.

A National Death Machine Already Out of Control

DWDC’s push comes as a new report from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition confirms the staggering reality that, since 2016, Canada has euthanized 90,000 people.

What began as a “limited” option for the terminally ill has spiraled into one of the most aggressive death-on-demand programs on Earth:

• 2016: MAiD legalized for terminal illness

• Later expanded to the chronically ill

• Former PM Justin Trudeau attempted to expand it to those with mental illness alone

• Current PM Mark Carney’s Liberal government appears committed to maintaining and expanding the MAiD apparatus

Even after national backlash from medical organizations, pro-life groups, mental-health experts, and most provincial governments, Ottawa merely delayed the expansion for mental illness until 2027.

That delay is not a reversal; it is a pause.

Now They Want Minors in the System

DWDC is attempting to push the next domino by demanding that minors, who are “mature” enough, be killed under state-facilitated death laws.

This is happening against the backdrop of:

• Massive national concern over MAiD abuses

• Reports of Canadians being offered euthanasia instead of help

• A political class that has repeatedly tried to widen eligibility despite public alarm

• A system that already kills roughly one out of every 30 Canadians who die each year

Meanwhile, a Conservative MP recently introduced a private member’s bill that would ban euthanasia for people suffering solely from mental illness.

The measure would be a basic safeguard that DWDC and other pro-euthanasia groups oppose.

The Pattern Is Clear

Canada’s euthanasia regime has marched from “rare and restricted” to one of the fastest-growing death programs in the world.

And now, the activists who helped build it want to open the door to minors.

DWDC isn’t hiding its intent.

It is publicly campaigning to normalize the idea that a state-sanctioned death should be available to kids, under the guise of “rights,” “compassion,” and “choice.”

Yet, the numbers tell a different story.

The system is not protecting vulnerable Canadians.

It is consuming them.

And unless the expansion is stopped, the next victims will be children.

Share

Related articles: