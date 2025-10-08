One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Roger Foley never asked to die, he asked for help.

Instead, Canadian doctors offered him a lethal injection.

Now, after nearly a decade of neglect, Foley is pleading with the public to save his life from a system that’s decided it’s cheaper for him to die.

By Frank Bergman October 6, 2025

A disabled man from Ontario, Canada, has issued a desperate plea for help as doctors aggressively attempt to railroad him into the government’s euthanasia program.

Roger Foley, who suffers from spinocerebellar ataxia, an incurable brain disease, has been forced to beg for help through a public fundraiser after Canadian hospitals repeatedly denied him proper care.

According to Foley, rather than help him, doctors are pressuring him to end his life through the country’s notorious euthanasia program.

Foley says hospital staff are trying to bully him into Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) as an “alternative” to providing the support he needs to live.

On September 30, the Life Care Network launched a LifeFunder campaign to cover basic medical costs for Foley.

Foley has now been stranded in a hospital for nine years without adequate care.

However, Canada’s socialized healthcare system is under pressure to cut costs, leading to patients being pressured into “suicide” rather than expensive long-term care.

In a statement for the fundraiser, Foley revealed:

“Hospital staff have repeatedly offered and pressured me to consider Canada’s infamous assisted suicide program, Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD,) while simultaneously obstructing the very services and supports I need to live safely.

“Despite my condition, I have fought tirelessly for my rights, dignity, and the ability to return to the community,” he continued.

Fighting for Survival

Foley’s disease makes it difficult for him to move, eat, or even take medication without assistance.

He says hospitals have created unsafe conditions instead of helping him live with dignity.

Foley believed that doctors are intentionally denying him basic care in the hope that he will agree to be euthanized.

“I live in constant pain, severe fatigue, and cognitive decline from dehydration and lack of sleep,” Foley explained.

“Staff continue to impose arbitrary and unsafe ‘rules,’ including denying me side rails during transfers and barging in with bright lights – despite knowing it causes me extreme harm.”

Now, Foley is seeking private funding for a Personal Support Worker to provide him with basic needs that hospitals have denied, such as food, hydration, medication, and hygiene care.

Life Care Network, which helps vulnerable Canadians resist pressure toward euthanasia, has stepped in to raise money for his care.

Lino DeFacendis, founder and CEO of Life Care Network, said in a statement:

“There needs to be a re-awakening that every life is precious and must be treated with true dignity and compassion, no matter how difficult the circumstance.

“Killing oneself via MAiD is never the answer to one’s problems,” he declared.

Nine Years of Pressure

Foley was first admitted to the London Health Sciences Centre in 2016 after a bout of food poisoning.

He has never been discharged.

Over those years, he says hospital staff repeatedly offered him MAiD.

However, Foley says he has been clear that he wants to live and return home with proper caregivers.

Meanwhile, the mistreatment has escalated.

In May, Foley says the hospital switched out amber lights in his room for harsh, bright bulbs, even though he is severely light-sensitive.

The change has left him in agony.

“I can only tolerate fluids for a few minutes at a time using makeshift taped-together ski goggles,” Foley said.

“I am unable to eat solid food or take oral medications.”

Canada’s Growing MAiD Crisis

Foley has become one of the most vocal critics of Canada’s euthanasia regime.

As he battles for his own life, Foley has been exposing how easily the vulnerable are pushed toward state-assisted death instead of being given the support they need to live.

His case underscores a growing scandal in Canada as patients are denied care while being steered toward the more cost-effective “option” of euthanasia.

As Foley turns to the public for help, his fight highlights the grim reality of a medical system that increasingly sees death as cheaper than life.

