Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

I can only offer Roger Foley prayers. I'm 72, and much the same fate awaits me, soon. Mind you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maureen Hanf's avatar
Maureen Hanf
3h

Prayers for life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture