By Frank Bergman August 1, 2025

A groundbreaking study by South Korean researchers has raised serious concerns about the potential side effects of Covid vaccines, specifically their association with a range of hair loss disorders.

The study linked Covid injections to multiple hair loss disorders, including alopecia areata, telogen effluvium, and total alopecia.

The findings come after the corporate media and health officials have spent the last four years promoting claims that COVID-19 infection causes hair loss.

However, this major new study debunks those claims and places the blame squarely on the injections.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers at Konkuk University in Seoul led by Dr. Youngjoo Cho.

The findings were published in the medical journal Annals of Dermatology.

The study examined over 5.7 million Koreans and revealed a disturbing correlation between Covid vaccination and new-onset hair loss conditions.

These findings cast further doubt on the true safety of the “vaccines.”

The researchers analyzed official data from Korea’s National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) database.

They found that while COVID-19 infection showed only a weak and temporary association with hair loss, the “vaccines” showed a much stronger and more persistent link.

The researchers identified significant associations between vaccination and various forms of hair loss, including:

• Total alopecia: 26% increased risk (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.266)

• Alopecia areata: 24% increased risk (aOR 1.243)

• Telogen effluvium: 49% increased risk (aOR 1.495)

These findings were consistent across matched datasets and sensitivity analyses.

The data also revealed an alarming correlation with androgenetic alopecia (aOR 1.726), a condition typically associated with hereditary hair loss.

The study’s authors speculate that these reactions could be linked to autoimmune responses triggered by the injections, including molecular mimicry, autoimmune cross-reactivity, and systemic immune activation.

The risk of these disorders, particularly telogen effluvium, may be temporary, but the psychological and emotional impact of hair loss is undeniable.

In addition, conditions such as androgenetic alopecia are mostly irreversible without medical intervention.

Critics, including epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher, are sounding the alarm about the long-term effects of these vaccine-induced side effects.

Hulscher argues that this study adds to mounting evidence of “vaccine” harm and warns that the emotional distress caused by hair loss should not be downplayed or ignored.

“This study corroborates Kim et al, who found among 1,748,136 Koreans that vaccinated individuals were 2.4 times more likely to develop hair loss than those who were not vaccinated,” Hulscher notes.

While health officials have yet to fully acknowledge the potential dangers of vaccine-induced hair loss, this study marks the largest epidemiological signal to date linking Covid shots with these conditions.

Despite the growing body of evidence, the public health establishment has largely downplayed these risks, pushing vaccines as the ultimate solution without fully disclosing the potential adverse effects.

This latest revelation raises troubling questions about the transparency and accountability of those in charge of public health decisions.

The study’s authors have called for increased awareness among clinicians regarding vaccine-associated dermatological side effects, emphasizing the need for public health messaging to carefully weigh the risks against the alleged benefits of Covid “vaccination.”

As the investigation into “vaccine” safety continues, the American public must demand answers and transparency from the government about the true scope of vaccine side effects.

With disturbing reports like this one emerging, the need for accountability has never been more urgent.

