Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Masaki Fujii's avatar
Masaki Fujii
4h

20210722 https://prettyworld.muragon.com/entry/34.html

Photos of cases immediately after vaccination, primarily eczema and hair loss.

Since the Spike protein has a similar molecular structure to human proteins, I suspect this is an autoimmune disease or destruction of hair follicles due to microthrombi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
4h

🧪💉 BREAKING NEWS: SHOT AND SHORN! 💉🧪

Hair-Raising New Findings as South Korean Scientists Uncover the Bald Truth About CONVID-19 Jabs 😱🧑‍🦲

In a follicle-fleecing revelation, researchers have found that recipients of the CONVID-19 jab face a dramatically increased risk of going full cueball! 🏀

📉 Key side effects include:

🟢 Total Alopecia – 26% more likely to lose all your hair

🟡 Alopecia Areata – 24% jump in patchy fallout

🔴 Telogen Effluvium – a whopping 49% boost in sudden shedding

🧬 One long-term sufferer was reported to have adopted the exact haircut of North Korea’s supreme stylist himself — Kim Jong-un — known for his signature high-and-balding-on-top look with aggressive sides and a personality to match 🇰🇵✂️

💬 Experts say: "You might survive the jab, but your follicles won’t."

Stay tuned for more as Big Pharma prepares to roll out their next miracle cure:

🧴 Pfizer Propecia™ — Because nothing says "safe and effective" like shedding your dignity strand by strand 😂

🧑‍🦲💬 "At this rate," quipped one victim, "I’ll need a mask just to cover my scalp"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture