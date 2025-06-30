Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Person's avatar
A Person
2h

She does some good work but Dolores Cahill also stated that "Everybody who has an mRNA injection will die within 3 to 5 years, even if they have only one injection..." https://www.brighteon.com/e68fe6b9-ef09-4129-92e7-7db24eedfdde

(5:08-5:16)

Since trials took place in 2020, I'm not sure about that...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scrub-Texas's avatar
Scrub-Texas
2h

It appears pfizers vax batch that starts with E has the most injured or dead and batches F cause metallic objects to adhere to the body - what lovely different ingredients could the other alphabet batches have that cause reactions to low frequency, the mentioned microbursts, radiation, hell anything like water - operation Paperclip fast forwarded to 2025 via DARPA, BARDA and probs agencies we don’t even know. We were and are one large nonconsensual experiment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture