In a jaw-dropping interview, molecular biologist Dr. Dolores Cahill claims that deadly outbreaks may not be what they seem.

According to Cahill, a covert cocktail of metallic nanoparticles, injected via COVID-19 vaccines, and “radiation micro-bursts” in urban areas could trigger symptoms like brain hemorrhages and mini-strokes.

These sudden, severe neurological events could be falsely presented to the public as Ebola or other hemorrhagic viruses—sparking fear, lockdowns, and biosecurity crackdowns under false pretenses.

“They are trying to mimic Ebola symptoms by causing people to bleed in the brain or have neurological damage… not from a virus, but from radiation and nanotech,” Cahill warns.

Source: Sense Receptor

Partial transcription of clip

"You can literally have entire large sections of populations being very badly affected. Looking like brain hemorrhage as 1 or 2 or 3 in the morning. And that a population wakes up and then that is an outbreak of Ebola. Right?

"So a lot of the people in my network who get warnings, that's how it happens. Right. But what they're doing in some countries, I'm not going to say where, but people will obviously know they are pulsating the higher frequencies for 10 minutes, about two or three nights in the cities per month. And that will lead to micro bleeding, which leads to cognitive impairment over time, like mini strokes.

"But of course the positive thing is there are ways of dampening down, you know, for individual people. But what's not so easy to control is the micro bursting that they can do, you know, the micro bursting of, the radiation."

The Next Plandemic: Smallpox, Marburg, or both?

