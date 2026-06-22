These Two MONSTERS Are Directly Responsible for the Murder of Over Seven Million People
"Evil of this magnitude cannot go unpunished."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Trisha Hope - National Delegate-TX
These two monsters are directly responsible for the murder of over seven million people.
That wasn’t enough for them.
They then stripped you of your most basic human right the right to hold your loved one’s hand, look them in the eyes, and say goodbye forcing them to die alone under evil hospital death protocols.
Then, in a final act of pure sadism, they denied grieving families the dignity of a proper burial, turning sacred farewell into state-mandated humiliation.
Evil of this magnitude cannot go unpunished. It will not.
And anyone who still shields them doesn’t just defend evil they become it.
NEVER FORGET
Source: Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit
I will never forget this.
The look on that poor woman's face.
HOW COULD I EVER FORGET IT?!
There must be justice for this.
I **DEMAND** it.
“ Make no mistake, we are currently being assailed by a worldwide fraud of such scale and malevolence that it threatens our very existence as we know it on this planet “ - Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John B
Related articles:
These 2 were (some of) the public face, yes.
But it is not like the pair planned the Op in a cave in the Appalachians.
Organs of State, serving Evil - serving The Monster - did their jobs.
Good family men and women, according to the Garden Gnome and others.
All around the globe.
In lockstep.
Our governments are captured/occupied. Organs of State were built to execute The Monster's will.
And THAT pair have been doing so for generations.
As they hollow out our civilizations, our families, our people.
As they poison us from every possible vector, every single day.
We need to burn it all down, and replace it with nothing.
It's the only way to be sure.
It is the only way our species will ever be free of The Monster's Evil.
Peace.
They answer to the Epstein class (Zionists) who are waging unconventional warfare on us and the West for many decades.