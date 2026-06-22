Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Andreas's avatar
Andreas
just now

These 2 were (some of) the public face, yes.

But it is not like the pair planned the Op in a cave in the Appalachians.

Organs of State, serving Evil - serving The Monster - did their jobs.

Good family men and women, according to the Garden Gnome and others.

All around the globe.

In lockstep.

Our governments are captured/occupied. Organs of State were built to execute The Monster's will.

And THAT pair have been doing so for generations.

As they hollow out our civilizations, our families, our people.

As they poison us from every possible vector, every single day.

We need to burn it all down, and replace it with nothing.

It's the only way to be sure.

It is the only way our species will ever be free of The Monster's Evil.

Peace.

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
1m

They answer to the Epstein class (Zionists) who are waging unconventional warfare on us and the West for many decades.

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