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Source: Trisha Hope - National Delegate-TX

These two monsters are directly responsible for the murder of over seven million people.



That wasn’t enough for them.

They then stripped you of your most basic human right the right to hold your loved one’s hand, look them in the eyes, and say goodbye forcing them to die alone under evil hospital death protocols.

Then, in a final act of pure sadism, they denied grieving families the dignity of a proper burial, turning sacred farewell into state-mandated humiliation.

Evil of this magnitude cannot go unpunished. It will not.

And anyone who still shields them doesn’t just defend evil they become it.

NEVER FORGET

Source: Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit

I will never forget this.

The look on that poor woman's face.

HOW COULD I EVER FORGET IT?!

There must be justice for this.

I **DEMAND** it.

“ Make no mistake, we are currently being assailed by a worldwide fraud of such scale and malevolence that it threatens our very existence as we know it on this planet “ - Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John B

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