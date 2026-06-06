Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2h

Isn’t it funny how conspiracy theories become reality over time !!!

Truth is stranger than fiction.

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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
3h

Where can one file a complaint? Today the weather was clear and sunny in San Francisco, then a huge burst of chemtrails showed up around 11:15am and now 2 hours later, the sky is clouded over.

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