One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

What was once unthinkable is now being openly proposed.

Three physicians have published a paper arguing that patients who voluntarily choose euthanasia should die through the surgical removal of their vital organs, making organ harvesting itself the direct cause of death.

For many people, this crosses a moral line that should never be crossed.

If accepted, it would legitimise killing patients for their organs under the banner of medicine and compassion, reducing one of society’s most sacred duties, the protection of human life, to a question of utility.

It is difficult not to be reminded of the darkest chapters of recent history, when vulnerable and “undesirable” lives were deemed less worthy of protection and human beings were valued for what could be taken from them rather than for their inherent dignity.

History teaches us that great evils are not normalised overnight.

They begin with small moral compromises, are wrapped in the language of compassion and progress, and slowly become accepted as both necessary and humane.

When society begins to decide that some lives are more useful dead than alive, history has already shown us where that path can lead, and we know how it ends.

Slay News reports:

Three physicians have sparked outrage after publishing a paper in one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals advocating a radical new form of euthanasia in which patients would be killed by having their vital organs surgically removed.

The proposal calls the practice “death by organ donation” and argues that patients seeking “assisted suicide” should be euthanized through organ harvesting rather than by lethal injection or a fatal drug overdose.

The authors contend that the potential increase in transplantable organs justifies rethinking long-standing ethical and legal barriers that prohibit removing vital organs from living patients.

The proposal has ignited alarm among pro-life advocates and medical ethicists, who warn it represents another step down a dangerous path as euthanasia continues to expand.

Doctors Seek to Rewrite Longstanding Medical Ethics

The paper, titled “Contextualizing the Dead Donor Rule in an Era of Voluntary Euthanasia,” was published earlier this month in The New England Journal of Medicine.

It was authored by Dr. Ian Ball, Dr. Carter Winberg, and Dr. Robert Truog.

“In death by organ donation, the patient’s authorization, experience, and outcome are not altered by whether death occurs moments before or during organ retrieval,” the physicians wrote.

The paper argues that legal euthanasia has fundamentally changed the ethical framework surrounding organ donation.

“Voluntary euthanasia creates a new ethical context, complicating the DDR and established approaches to organ donation: patients are not yet dead, but their death is imminent and results directly from voluntary medical intervention,” the doctors wrote.

“The current legal reality of voluntary euthanasia provides a new context for interpreting the Don’t Kill Rule,” they continued, arguing that euthanasia already “circumvents” the traditional prohibition on physicians intentionally causing death.

“In this landscape, the moral significance of strict temporal sequencing (post, not pre-mortem retrieval) is diminished,” the paper states.

The authors concluded that “ethical focus should therefore shift away from identifying a precise moment of biologic death and toward respecting patients’ autonomous decisions, ensuring that safeguards against coercion and exploitation are robust and advocating for a transparent and publicly accountable process.”

Under current law in Canada and most Western nations, healthy organs may only be removed after a patient has been declared clinically dead.

The proposal would reverse that longstanding principle by making the organ removal itself the direct cause of death.

Proposal Sparks Fierce Backlash

The paper was swiftly condemned by Conservative Member of Parliament Leslyn Lewis, who warned that the proposal threatens vulnerable patients and further erodes respect for human life.

“Reports of proposals to retrieve organs from MAiD patients before death raise profound ethical questions that Canadians should not dismiss,” Lewis wrote on X.

“These discussions underscore the importance of maintaining clear safeguards and ensuring that organ donation never compromises the value we place on human life.”

Lewis said Canadians “deserve thoughtful, transparent debate on these issues.”

“We must protect the vulnerable, uphold informed consent, and ensure that compassion and human dignity remain at the heart of our healthcare system,” she added.

Even supporters of Canada’s medical establishment expressed concern.

University of Toronto bioethicist Kerry Bowman described the proposal as “very problematic.”

“There’s a lot of deep religious concern that if the cause of death is actually organ donation, from a religious point of view, it would be considered very problematic,” Bowman said.

He added that many people outside religious communities also find the proposal deeply disturbing.

“We have enough challenges in this country right now with (MAiD),” Bowman said.

“I would argue this is an unnecessary distraction at a difficult time.”

Canada’s Expanding Euthanasia Regime Faces Growing Scrutiny

Canada legalized euthanasia in 2016 under its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

The country is now scheduled to expand eligibility in 2027 to include people suffering solely from mental illness under Bill C-7 unless the Liberal government intervenes.

The proposal comes as Canada’s euthanasia regime faces mounting criticism over cases in which vulnerable patients have claimed they were steered toward assisted suicide instead of receiving medical treatment or long-term care.

Canada’s Catholic bishops recently marked the tenth anniversary of legalized euthanasia by urging Canadians to reject what they described as growing complacency toward the practice.

The bishops said euthanasia can “never” be morally acceptable and called for renewed respect for the sanctity of human life.

Critics have also pointed to cases in which hospitals allegedly promoted MAiD to seriously ill patients, while others have described feeling pressured toward assisted suicide after struggling to obtain adequate healthcare.

Among them is disabled Canadian Roger Foley, who suffers from a degenerative neurological disease and has repeatedly said he is being pressured into accepting “assisted suicide” rather than receiving the care he needs to continue living.

Foley is pleading for help to continue living while Canada’s socialized healthcare system pushes to euthanize him for the “greater good.”

The latest proposal to make organ harvesting the mechanism of euthanasia is likely to intensify concerns that Canada’s assisted suicide program continues to move beyond the limits originally presented to the public.

Share

Related articles: