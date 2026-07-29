Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Lynne Ann Thomas's avatar
Lynne Ann Thomas
3h

The Hippocratic Oath

Whatever happened to that?

It’s not up to doctors to decide!!!

The Oath of Hypocrisy more like it 🫣♥️

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

"Could this be coming soon to a country near you?"

Pffftttt ..... the only question I have is, WHEN will it be arriving, not "if"?

They already own the entire "legal" system, they hold the top seats in government and corporations, they are immune from most laws, they have all the money and resources that they need.

All they want now is to prolong their filthy lives on this planet as far as possible - a goal that an endless supply of body organs can help them achieve. In the meantime, they can make tons of money selling organs **AND** they can help depopulate the planet -- those are 2 other of their goals.

So, yeah, it's guaranteed that it'll come, one day, sooner rather than later. Just wait for it.

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