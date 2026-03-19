Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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edward's avatar
edward
2h

Where are the arrests? The executions? Why is it not happening? Because it is all about the damned dollar and the corrupt CYSTem will NOT raise a hand to try these bastards for murder.

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Warrior1's avatar
Warrior1
2h

This is the biggest Crime Against Humanity it History. Because the USGovernment funded it , it will be memory holed. All we’ll hear are crickets.

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