THE ULTIMATE CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY: Study Involving Over 1 Million Children Finds Myocarditis Only Occurred in Covid-Vaccinated Children
There were ZERO myocarditis cases in unvaccinated kids. Let that sink in.
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Study link: OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccination in Children and Adolescents
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Where are the arrests? The executions? Why is it not happening? Because it is all about the damned dollar and the corrupt CYSTem will NOT raise a hand to try these bastards for murder.
This is the biggest Crime Against Humanity it History. Because the USGovernment funded it , it will be memory holed. All we’ll hear are crickets.