Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
1h

The first step to recovery is admitting its a military operation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Wright's avatar
Mary Wright
1h

This truth is too ugly to hide. They did too good of a job making it legal and enough money and power to try and force people to take it. Now it's working and the devastating effects can no longer be hidden. They were cleaver enough to make each part have a different effect so at first it just seemed strange or odd not dangerous. I'm sure we still don't know everything that poison does but hopefully not many more. This is a war on humanity and if we don't pay attention it'll be too late. Look how much the birth rate has dropped in developed nations. There are 7.7 Billion of us now the people who are writing the script want mere hundreds of thousands

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture