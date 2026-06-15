Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
17m

A Vaccine Genocide - democide = death by gov't - ALL vaccines are toxic. Much gratitude to SL & LofJ for continuing to speak Truth to medical tyranny. In God we Trust ...

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
2h

Judging by the single minded ridiculous pressure the death management industry has placed me and my children under the article is right on spot. They need to be discarded unless they serve a useful purpose.

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