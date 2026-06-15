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Source: Sense Receptor

The Top 7 Reasons ALL "Vaccines" Are a Massive Scam — An Original Video Essay

Use this video to one-shot any pro "vaccine" argument!

And please share it if you also think ALL "vaccines" are just worthless poisons.

Reason #1: All "vaccines" are protected by an unconstitutional liability shield (timestamp: 1:59)

Reason #2: "Vaccines" don't actually work at all. They've saved zero lives (timestamp: 6:59)

Reason #3: Physicians are incentivized by grotesque amounts of money to inject people, particularly babies and children, with "vaccines" (timestamp: 12:43)

Reason #4: "Vaccines" are unavoidably unsafe. It is literally impossible to make a safe "vaccine" (timestamp 17:31)

Reason #5: "Vaccines" are not well regulated. Almost anything can be a "vaccine," and "vaccines" have never been regulated like other drugs (timestamp 23:30)

Reason #6: "Unvaccinated" people are far, far healthier than "vaccinated" people (timestamp: 26:50)

Reason #7: "Vaccines" cause catastrophic, sometimes fatal, "side effects." "Vaccines" have ruined an untold number of lives, and they will continue to do so as long as they're available (timestamp 32:20)

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