The Top 7 Reasons ALL "Vaccines" Are a Massive SCAM — An Original Video Essay
Use this video to one-shot any pro "vaccine" argument!
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Source: Sense Receptor
The Top 7 Reasons ALL "Vaccines" Are a Massive Scam — An Original Video Essay
Use this video to one-shot any pro "vaccine" argument!
And please share it if you also think ALL "vaccines" are just worthless poisons.
Reason #1: All "vaccines" are protected by an unconstitutional liability shield (timestamp: 1:59)
Reason #2: "Vaccines" don't actually work at all. They've saved zero lives (timestamp: 6:59)
Reason #3: Physicians are incentivized by grotesque amounts of money to inject people, particularly babies and children, with "vaccines" (timestamp: 12:43)
Reason #4: "Vaccines" are unavoidably unsafe. It is literally impossible to make a safe "vaccine" (timestamp 17:31)
Reason #5: "Vaccines" are not well regulated. Almost anything can be a "vaccine," and "vaccines" have never been regulated like other drugs (timestamp 23:30)
Reason #6: "Unvaccinated" people are far, far healthier than "vaccinated" people (timestamp: 26:50)
Reason #7: "Vaccines" cause catastrophic, sometimes fatal, "side effects." "Vaccines" have ruined an untold number of lives, and they will continue to do so as long as they're available (timestamp 32:20)
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A Vaccine Genocide - democide = death by gov't - ALL vaccines are toxic. Much gratitude to SL & LofJ for continuing to speak Truth to medical tyranny. In God we Trust ...
Judging by the single minded ridiculous pressure the death management industry has placed me and my children under the article is right on spot. They need to be discarded unless they serve a useful purpose.