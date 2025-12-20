The Systemic Euthanasia of the Covid Years
"... Dr John Campbell has come to the conclusion that these deaths, also associated with a midazolam/morphine cosh, constitute a national outrage."
By Kathy Gyngell December 10, 2025
‘What should death look like when you come to the end of your life?’ This, Sally Beck asked in August, is the real question behind Derek ‘Del’ Dimmock’s inquest and the issues that the senior coroner last week was again grappling with.
‘Did Del die with dignity or was he euthanised and robbed of the peaceful death he deserved’ after he was admitted to hospital in June 2020?
The coroner’s conclusion in this case will have far-reaching implications. Why? Because this question applies not just to Del Dimmock, whose family were not prepared to accept the death certificate, but also to the thousands of elderly people transferred from hospital to care homes (to make way for covid patients) in the spring and summer of 2020 only to die, as Sally also reported last summer. A possible 50,000.
Amnesty International then called for an independent public inquiry to investigate abuses that went unchecked in care homes during 2020. By 2023, 30 families were suing the government for failing to protect their loved ones. Family testimonies were given to both Hallett and the Scottish inquiries.
Dr Ros Jones last summer wrote that the ‘overwhelming impression’ was that the numerous unnecessary deaths were not from covid but from’ loneliness, neglect, dehydration, denial of access to basic medical care and, most seriously, the blanket application of Do Not Attempt Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR, sometimes shortened to DNAR) across care homes for the elderly and even for young adult with disabilities, often without the patient’s consent or the family’s knowledge’.
In the week that Derek Dimmock’s inquest resumed, Dr John Campbell has come to the conclusion that these deaths, also associated with a midazolam/morphine cosh, constitute a national outrage. He explains and gives the evidence backing his belief for what looks to be a policy of euthanasia, institutional malfeasance on a grand scale, below.
He starts with published macro-data of the covid era in the UK which he says show significant data anomalies and inconsistencies with existing explanations. He argues that the UK spike in deaths was wrongly attributed to Covid-19 in April 2020. They were not due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but to the widespread use of midazolam injections, which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 per cent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020.
He then shows that excess deaths remained elevated following mass vaccination in 2021, still significantly correlated to midazolam injections. He claims that the widespread and persistent use of midazolam in the UK suggests a possible policy of systemic euthanasia.
You can assess for yourselves what he has to say here:
“Lethal mistreatment in hospitals, care homes and the community... This is, time and again, medical murder, aka plain murder. Please Share...”
Remdesivir should be included
