Peter Theil, like Musk, is a leader in the Pay Pal mafia. Notice the attempt by Musk to link Trump to Epstein. Classic projection. Add in the Gay Billionaire’s heavy investment in the Catholic App Hallow. To data mine and sell to both sales modelers and Intel like the Rogue FBI domestic terrorist “traditionalist Catholics” under FBI Dir. Wray, that went to more than 1,000 FBI to spy on Catholics.

Now mix in a Siliconned Valley chasing cannibalistic immortality trend of taking from young mostly Chinese youth children, blood transfusions which Theil, Pelosi and others did and still do. Exposing them to prion brain wasting disease. Aka misfolded proteins “Mad-cow” disease. Not to be 🌽fused with the PMSNBC Gates sNews segment with Rachel.

Stir it all up with some dubious blood/brain spike protein man Dated jabs with prion disease potential. And $Billions to invest in Chimp Brain Chips and trips to Mars.

Trump ally Peter Thiel previously accepted $40 million from Jeffrey Epstein—an investment now worth $170 million.

Epstein quietly invested in Thiel’s Valar Ventures around 2015. The $170 million stake is the largest asset remaining in Epstein’s estate.

But it gets worse. Thiel chairs Palantir, the surveillance giant Trump tapped to build an AI-powered grid. Their tech has already been used for predictive “pre-crime” policing in New Orleans. Think Minority Report.

Thiel once warned about “technocratic Antichrist systems.” So why is he building one?

He also said Christianity means siding with victims. But he took millions from Epstein—the most famous predator of our time. Valar Ventures confirmed it. Thiel’s spokesman? No comment.

As for Epstein? We’re told it was suicide. No files. No footage. No answers. Now FBI Director Kash Patel is hinting at new intel—but still no proof.

What exactly is Palantir building behind the scenes?

They are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this right now....

https://t.co/uuylZn27iP

