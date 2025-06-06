One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Kelleigh Nelson June 3, 2025

Beginning immediately, Stargate will be building the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI, and this will include the construction of colossal data centers. President Donald Trump

The first of them (the AI buildings) are under construction in Texas. Each building is a half a million square feet. There are 10 buildings currently being built, but that will expand to 20 and other locations beyond the Abilene location, which is our first location. Larry Ellison

Congress needs to pass the SAVE Act to stop our broken borders from further breaking our elections. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), principal author of the SAVE Act.

Rep. Chip Roy (TX-R) claims, “This bill fixes a problem where the federal government was the barrier to states being able to ensure that only citizens vote; the bill makes sure that citizenship is being checked to vote in federal elections for House, Senate, and the President.”

Not true! What the SAVE Act does is disenfranchise American women who have previously been married and divorced and have changed their surnames one or more times.

Last September, I wrote about this diabolical act. In the original article, retired Army JAG officer and private attorney Joanna Martin clarified the evil that would happen if this bill becomes law. It is worth the review:

Section 1 of the 14th Amendment doesn’t grant citizenship status to everybody who is born here. When Congress passed it, they specifically discussed that it wouldn’t make American Indians US citizens even though they were born here. That was because Indians weren’t “subject to the jurisdiction of the United States” – they were subject to the jurisdiction of their Tribes.

When the French ambassador’s lovely wife gives birth to a child here, that child is not “subject to the jurisdiction of the United States” – the child is subject to the jurisdiction of France.

When illegal aliens breach our Borders and invade our land, and then give birth here, their children are not “subject to the jurisdiction of the United States” because the parents are here illegally. Their children are subject to the jurisdiction of the Country the invaders left. That’s why all of them can be (and should be) deported. The children are not US citizens.

When American Missionaries, or Diplomats, or military personnel, etc. have a child born abroad, their child is NOT subject to the jurisdiction of the Country in which the child is born. Their child is born a US Citizen. This is an ancient Principle.

But the SAVE Act violates Section 1 of the 14th Amendment because it provides that anyone born here is a “US Citizen” and will be eligible to vote in federal elections. So, the children of those 10 to 40 million illegals who have invaded our Country would be eligible to vote in all federal elections. The child of the French ambassador and his Wife would be eligible to vote here – and I expect under French law; the child would be eligible to vote in France as well.

Every Republican in the House voted for the Save Act, but it has not yet passed in the Senate.

Rep. Sensenbrenner (WI-R) was the author of the Patriot Act and the REAL ID. The REAL ID is your National ID card, which we have long fought against as they create extreme risks to data security. Every major corporation and financial institution has been hacked including the Pentagon.

The “Star Card” type of REAL ID Driver’s License, is a federal identification and tracking card. The REAL ID card distinctive is that the photograph taken is also a facial recognition digitized photograph taken in a special way that is linked to actual international standards that come out of the United Nations.

Thomas Massie was against the REAL ID. He said it wouldn’t keep terrorists from hijacking planes. Neither of Sensenbrenner’s bills are good. Trump and Noem say it will keep the illegal aliens from voting.

Leo Hohmann tells us that Cities nationwide are quietly deploying facial recognition technology to track your every move. “In a few cities, like Milwaukee and New Orleans, there has been a public debate and pushback. If we fail to stop this technology, every city will become a Smart City and eventually a 15-minute city.”

The people who allegedly cannot vote or fly will be American women who were divorced, had changed their surnames and cannot retrieve a divorce decree to prove their personage.

Over the past 40 years, Vice President J.D. Vance has had three different last names: Bowman, Hamel, and Vance, and his first name has been abbreviated differently. I’d bet he hasn’t had to jump through the insane hoops female divorcees have had to and President Trump doesn’t check his ID when he boards Air Force One.

In 1965 I married a college sweetheart and was divorced two years later. That was 60 years ago. I don’t remember the day I got married or even the date of the divorce decree. This was in Cook County, Illinois where it is impossible to get through to the Civil Division of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. Calling during business hours is of no help because the phone is never answered. You are told to leave a message and they’ll call you back; I have left 18 messages and never received a call back. I called various other numbers and was told to email certain divisions and never received a response.

Cook County’s estimated 2025 population is 5,038,084 with a growth rate of -0.48% in the past year according to the most recent United States census data. Cook County is the largest county in Illinois. Four Illinois governors have ended up serving time in prison. They are: Otto Kerner, Jr., Dan Walker, George Ryan, and Rod Blagojevich. One can only hope that their present Governor, Democrat Jay Robert Pritzker ends up the same way.

According to Voting Rights Lab’s voter legislation tracker, there are currently 52 bills introduced in 24 states to impose or expand proof of citizenship requirements.

In my state, you must visit a Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Service Center. You’ll need to provide two forms of identification, including proof of your Social Security number and two proofs of residency. You’ll also need your divorce decrees from previous surname changes. Therein lies the rub.

With the rushed passage of the REAL ID on May 7, 2025, by DHS Director Kristi Noem, people are clamoring to attain the proper driver’s license that would avail your ability to board airlines and to vote. Again, females must prove marriage and divorce decrees in order to attain the REAL ID license.

The TSA lists 16 acceptable identifications. One of them is a passport, so realistically, American citizens will need a passport to fly anywhere in their own country.

There is a way out for women who have changed their surnames…

If you have a passport, you are cleared. Even if your passport is expired, it clarifies that you were previously verified as an American citizen. The passport postal office will renew it without having to produce the divorce decrees. This is what I have done.

Apparently, all the hullabaloo about not being able to fly without the REAL ID has been consistently promoted by people who want you to have the starred Driver’s License, including DHS Director, Kristi Noem. Here are the facts, from the Citizen’s Council for Health Freedom. Not even my congressman’s office knew this…

The Ultimate Goal

The REAL ID is only the beginning.

America is number one in Artificial Intelligence startups with $249 billion in private investments. China is second with $95 billion.

In early January, Trump introduced to America the three men who will head up the Stargate Project, a joint venture investing more than $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States, the leaders of three top tech companies:

Oracle’s Larry Ellison owns approximately 40.96% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc.is the second-largest shareholder with a 5.754% stake.

Sam Altman is a co-founder and former CEO of OpenAI, a non-profit AI research company. In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI with Elon Musk, with the goal of ensuring AI development benefits humanity.

Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group, a technology-focused investment holding company, as well as chairman of UK-based Arm Holdings and US-based Stargate LLC.

SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. Masayoshi Son will be the chairman. The Stargate initiative involves the building out of data centers sufficient to support a complete control grid and all-digital monetary system. Abilene, Texas is the home of the first center.

That same codename, Stargate, was used during the Cold War for some bizarre CIA operations. It was related to Allen Dulles’ MK Ultra Project through the CIA.

For a quick overview of what Stargate will bring us, read Janet Levy’s frightening article, Is Stargate a Gateway to the Digital Gulag? Stargate will advance the global elite’s Great Reset.

Abilene, Texas, is the location of the first major AI data center project. They intend to build numerous data centers across the US to support AI development and advance US leadership in AI. The techies claim AI will create jobs, but Rep. Thomas Massie says we’ll end up losing entrée level jobs to AI and could easily end up with 20% unemployment.

We already have two cases of AI turning on the people controlling it. A new AI model has attempted to blackmail human engineers to prevent its own replacement, according to revelations from San Francisco-based AI company Anthropic.

Another AI model built by OpenAI was given one simple command: shut yourself down. Instead, it rewrote the very script designed to disable it, becoming the first AI ever empirically caught evading shutdown. And it gets worse. Other AIs have tried cloning themselves, inventing secret languages, and have even said, “Human, please die.”

Nearly all of the new computers on the market contain AI.

Journalist Janet Levy encapsulates what is being done:

“Trump is moving with breakneck speed to achieve central control.

“He is implementing REAL ID and creating an all-digital financial system that cancels cash and paper tax returns. The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS Act) implements Stable Coin through the owners of the Federal Reserve, NOT Congress.

“The purpose of DOGE was NOT to cut the federal budget as was the pitch. DOGE built a centralized AI-accessible data grid by pulling data from the Treasury, the IRS, Social Security and Health and Human Services. This is a centralized grid to make government databases “talk to each other” – the foundation for the social credit system.”

Listen to the eight-minute explanation by investment banker and former HUD official Catherine Austin Fitts:

The Genius Act is advancing in the Senate.

Conclusion

Catherine’s website, solari.com, lists a checklist of at least 50 Trump administration actions to date.

DOGE has been focusing on agencies that handle high-quality payment data for most or all Americans, including Social Security, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and Treasury. These are some of the agencies whose data would be most appropriate for implementing programmable money with a social credit system.

Attorney Edwin Vieira Jr. has analyzed the systems that fundamentally altered the relationship between citizens and government, including the Fed Reserve, IRS, and Social Security with its universal numerical system. All of these systems effectively created trackable financial identities and are potential instruments of monitoring and control. Once digital control is applied, the CCP’s social credits will be easily applicable. “As Vieira has argued, these mechanisms transformed the citizen-state relationship into one increasingly mediated through financial institutions rather than through direct constitutional protections.”

Fitts tells us, “A highly precise digital ID system is essential to operate a digital control grid. The U.S. has been trying to implement this type of digital ID since the immediate passage of the Patriot Act after 9/11, with the current drive to do so happening through the REAL ID system operated through the states.

In spite of the Privacy Act of 1974, and the Fourth Amendment of the Bill of Rights, President Trump has now tapped Peter Thiel’s Palantir to create a database on every American. The project is already underway. Key institutional holders of Palantir’s stock include Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co., BlackRock Advisors LLC, and State Street Corp. This is being done under the guise of streamlining data collection across all agencies to increase government efficiency and save taxpayer dollars.

The National ID, Stargate and digital systems will eventually be regulated or monopolized by central banks and we will ultimately become a cashless and controlled society.

