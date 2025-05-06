The PREP Act, Which Has Allowed for the C19 Death Jabs to Be Made Available to Slaughter Americans en Masse, IS LITERAL TREASON
Katherine Watt: "Congress...[overthrew] the U.S. Constitution and laws by passing the PREP Act and by not repealing it."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
The PREP Act, which has allowed for the C19 death jabs to be made available to slaughter Americans en masse, IS LITERAL TREASON
Katherine Watt: "Congress...[overthrew] the U.S. Constitution and laws by passing the PREP Act and by not repealing it."
TREASON. TREASON. TREASON.
This clip of writer and paralegal Katherine Watt and retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is from a recently posted interview with Feds for Freedom.
Full Video
Related articles:
AstraZeneca Executive: "We Received a Phone Call From DARPA Telling Us That COVID Has Been Declared a National Security Threat." ONE MONTH Before a Pandemic Was Announced
·
MIND-BLOWING REVELATION: Why It's IMPOSSIBLE to "Vaccinate" Against Anything and Why "Vaccines" Are the PERFECT POISONS
·
Dr. Mike Yeadon: "EVERYTHING Was Propaganda. There Was No New Illness Called Covid19. There Is No SARS-CoV-2 “Virus”
·
Now comes the question
Our government has become the wolf
How shall we respond?
Are we men or are we mice?
...
Whatever the answer is what we will become.
What will we?
Warriors… RISE. . . ! ! !