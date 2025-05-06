One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The PREP Act, which has allowed for the C19 death jabs to be made available to slaughter Americans en masse, IS LITERAL TREASON

Katherine Watt: "Congress...[overthrew] the U.S. Constitution and laws by passing the PREP Act and by not repealing it."

TREASON. TREASON. TREASON.

This clip of writer and paralegal Katherine Watt and retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is from a recently posted interview with Feds for Freedom.

