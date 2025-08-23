“The PREP Act: FDA’s License to Kill” — Sasha Latypova on MAHA PAC’s Silence
Instead of addressing liability shields, the group celebrates sugar swaps and food dye distractions.
In a recent conversation with Debbie Lerman and Cornelia Rose, retired pharmaceutical R&D executive Sasha Latypova leveled a sharp critique at MAHA PAC, the political action committee positioning itself as a watchdog for public health.
While the group touts superficial “victories” — like food dye swaps and soda companies promising to use “real sugar” — Latypova argues these are nothing more than marketing diversions.
The far more urgent issue, she warns, is MAHA’s silence on the PREP Act, the federal liability shield that functions as the FDA’s license to kill.
Source: Sense Receptor
"You can go on the MAHA PAC... website and... see what they call 'wins.'... But they are all just marketing statements... They mean absolutely nothing. And MAHA is very silent about the PREP Act, which is the license to kill that the FDA is currently using to murder people."
This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, is taken from a conversation with Cornelia Rose posted to Rumble on August 19, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
"You can go on MAHA PAC, political action committee website and you will see what they call wins, which is all these food dye diversions and oh, you know, Coca Cola is going to put now real sugar in Coca Cola, but it's still a junk drink with sugar.
"[But] these ['wins'] are all just marketing statements. We will think, we will consider where we have a task force to think about sugar now. And they call it a win. So that the, the lazy, you know, TV skilled TV viewers are, you know, thinking that this is, this is something meaningful. It's not.
"So they throw away, throw out all these slogans. They mean absolutely nothing. And they are very silent about PREP Act, which is the license to kill that the FDA currently using to murder people, essentially."
A "win" would be disbanding ALL vax's and the whole discredited vaccine paradigm and vaccine schedule by making such injections illegal as they are known to be harmful. Worthless at best and lethal at worst.
When you know something is worthless &/or potentially mortally harmful and does nothing but loot people's resources then you know it is a crime inject it and to mandate such injections. If you endorse and mandate the crime and then try to regulate it and "make it safer" you know it is a farce.
Stop the farce stop the crime and you have a win.
Everything in the middle is distraction.
Everything short of stopping the injections and making them illegal is farce.
You can't promote the injection of known harm agents then talk about "accountability" and making them safer and expect to be taken seriously.
Premeditated murder to save the herd from a fake sniffle! Under EUA until 2030! That delicious date! Protected under the prep act. Grab the next clot shot boost! CVS opens at 7am. Be 1st in line to die suddenly! 😁😎🤡🌎