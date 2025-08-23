Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
4h

A "win" would be disbanding ALL vax's and the whole discredited vaccine paradigm and vaccine schedule by making such injections illegal as they are known to be harmful. Worthless at best and lethal at worst.

When you know something is worthless &/or potentially mortally harmful and does nothing but loot people's resources then you know it is a crime inject it and to mandate such injections. If you endorse and mandate the crime and then try to regulate it and "make it safer" you know it is a farce.

Stop the farce stop the crime and you have a win.

Everything in the middle is distraction.

Everything short of stopping the injections and making them illegal is farce.

You can't promote the injection of known harm agents then talk about "accountability" and making them safer and expect to be taken seriously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Eric's avatar
Eric
4h

Premeditated murder to save the herd from a fake sniffle! Under EUA until 2030! That delicious date! Protected under the prep act. Grab the next clot shot boost! CVS opens at 7am. Be 1st in line to die suddenly! 😁😎🤡🌎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture