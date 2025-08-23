One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In a recent conversation with Debbie Lerman and Cornelia Rose, retired pharmaceutical R&D executive Sasha Latypova leveled a sharp critique at MAHA PAC, the political action committee positioning itself as a watchdog for public health.

While the group touts superficial “victories” — like food dye swaps and soda companies promising to use “real sugar” — Latypova argues these are nothing more than marketing diversions.

The far more urgent issue, she warns, is MAHA’s silence on the PREP Act, the federal liability shield that functions as the FDA’s license to kill.

Source: Sense Receptor

"You can go on the MAHA PAC... website and... see what they call 'wins.'... But they are all just marketing statements... They mean absolutely nothing. And MAHA is very silent about the PREP Act, which is the license to kill that the FDA is currently using to murder people."

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, is taken from a conversation with Cornelia Rose posted to Rumble on August 19, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"You can go on MAHA PAC, political action committee website and you will see what they call wins, which is all these food dye diversions and oh, you know, Coca Cola is going to put now real sugar in Coca Cola, but it's still a junk drink with sugar.

"[But] these ['wins'] are all just marketing statements. We will think, we will consider where we have a task force to think about sugar now. And they call it a win. So that the, the lazy, you know, TV skilled TV viewers are, you know, thinking that this is, this is something meaningful. It's not.

"So they throw away, throw out all these slogans. They mean absolutely nothing. And they are very silent about PREP Act, which is the license to kill that the FDA currently using to murder people, essentially."

