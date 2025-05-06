One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson May 5, 2025

In 1959, Dr. Bernice Eddy, a dedicated researcher at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), made a chilling discovery: the polio vaccines being injected into millions of children were contaminated with SV-40, a monkey virus linked to cancer.

When she attempted to warn the public, her findings were suppressed, her lab confiscated, and her career derailed. By the time the truth emerged, it was too late—98 million Americans had already been exposed to the carcinogenic virus. Decades later, SV-40 has been detected in brain tumors, bone cancers, and leukemias, leaving a deadly legacy in its wake.

This was no accident. Government officials, pharmaceutical companies, and public health agencies knew the risks—yet they prioritized profit and public perception over safety. Worse, the polio vaccine itself triggered outbreaks, with states like Massachusetts seeing a 642% spike in cases post-inoculation.

By the 1980s, 100% of U.S. polio cases were caused by the vaccine. And in a disturbing twist, the monkey kidneys used in vaccine production may have introduced SIV, the precursor to HIV, raising alarming questions about the origins of AIDS.

The polio vaccine scandal is one of the greatest medical betrayals in history—a story of corporate greed, government cover-ups, and lives destroyed.

Key points:

Cancer-linked SV-40 virus contaminated polio vaccines, infecting millions—now detected in brain tumors, bone cancers, and leukemia.

Government cover-up: Scientists who exposed the contamination were silenced, demoted, or dismissed.

Polio cases surged post-vaccine: States like Massachusetts saw a 642% spike after mass inoculations.

Vaccine-induced polio: By the 1980s, 100% of U.S. polio cases were caused by the vaccine itself.

HIV connection: Monkey kidneys used in vaccines carried SIV, a precursor to HIV, raising questions about the origins of AIDS.

The deadly legacy of SV-40

From 1955 to 1963, 98 million Americans were injected with SV-40-laced vaccines. Decades later, the virus has been found in 58% of mesothelioma cases, 38% of bone cancers, and a significant percentage of brain tumors and leukemias. Dr. Michele Carbone, a leading pathologist, confirmed SV-40’s role in disabling tumor-suppressing proteins, effectively turbocharging cancer growth.

"It was a frightening discovery... We had no idea what this virus would do," admitted Dr. Ben Sweet, one of the researchers who uncovered SV-40 in vaccines.

From paralysis to profit

The polio vaccine’s rollout was a masterclass in corporate fraud and government collusion. Despite paralysis outbreaks directly tied to vaccinations—like the 266% spike in Vermont and 642% surge in Massachusetts—health officials doubled down.

Dr. Jonas Salk, the vaccine’s creator, privately admitted, "When you inoculate children with a polio vaccine, you don’t sleep well for two or three weeks." Yet, the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis (funded by Big Pharma) strong-armed the CDC into declaring the vaccine "safe."

By the 1970s, Dr. Salk himself testified that the oral polio vaccine had become the sole cause of polio in America. CDC data later confirmed: 87% of polio cases in the 1970s-80s, and 100% by 1989, were vaccine-induced.

Polio’s resurgence: A self-inflicted epidemic

The polio vaccine was marketed as a miracle cure, but behind the scenes, it was a public health disaster.

Polio cases surged after vaccination campaigns. Massachusetts saw a 642% increase in 1955, while Vermont experienced a 266% spike—all linked to the vaccine.

By the 1970s, Dr. Jonas Salk himself admitted that the oral polio vaccine was causing polio. CDC data later confirmed that 100% of U.S. polio cases by 1989 were vaccine-induced.

Health officials changed diagnostic criteria to hide the truth. Before 1954, polio was diagnosed after 24 hours of paralysis; post-vaccine, the requirement was extended to 60 days, artificially reducing case numbers.

The oral vaccine’s live virus spread through fecal matter, infecting unvaccinated children and causing outbreaks in communities.

VAERS reports reveal 13,641 adverse events—including 540 deaths—linked to the polio vaccine in just five years.

The vaccine didn’t eradicate polio—it redefined it, replacing wild polio with vaccine-derived strains. Today, as global health agencies push new polio boosters, the question remains: Will history repeat itself?

The polio vaccine scandal is a stark reminder of what happens when corporate interests override public safety. The victims—millions of cancer patients, paralyzed children, and families destroyed—deserve justice. But will they ever get it?

Sources include:

ResearchGate.net

MedicalVeritas.com [PDF]

Enoch, Brighteon.ai

Share

Related articles: