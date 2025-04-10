One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

It’s not a Pediatric Vaccination Schedule—let’s call it what it really is: the Pediatric Poisoning Schedule.

From birth, children are injected with a cocktail of foreign substances—aluminum, mercury, and dozens of antigenic proteins—at 2, 4, 6, and 12 months.

By the time they turn 18, they’ve received 73 doses of 300+ antigens and nearly 12,000 mcg of aluminum.

This isn’t about immunity—it’s about toxicity disguised as healthcare.

This level of chemical exposure raises profound questions about safety—questions that, according to Tenpenny, remain unanswered because vaccines have never been proven safe

Share

Related articles: