One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former Pfizer VP & Chief Scientist Dr. Mike Yeadon reveals that the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020 despite zero data showing unusual illness or excess deaths.

Instead, governments weaponized the PCR test to fabricate a crisis, counting false positives as “cases” and reclassifying ordinary deaths as COVID fatalities.

What followed was not a health emergency, but a global illusion built on deception and complicit media amplification.

Source: RogerHodkinson

A foundational lie sits at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a truth so stark that it unravels the entire narrative of the last three years.

As articulated by former Pfizer VP & Chief Scientist Dr. MikeYeadon, the World Health Organization committed a profound deception upon the global population. The core principle of declaring a pandemic is the existence of emergent, excess data—a visible signal of unusual illness and mortality.

There was no such signal.

Dr. Yeadon, alongside researchers like Denis Rancourt in Canada and many others, has presented a critical fact: there is no evidence of increased frequency of respiratory illness or respiratory deaths anywhere in the world prior to the WHO’s pandemic declaration in March 2020.

They declared a pandemic with zero evidence of a pandemic.

This was not an error in judgment. It was a deliberate lie.

Following this declaration, governments worldwide were complicit in creating the illusion of a pandemic. Their tool? The fraudulent misuse of the PCR test.

The so-called “pandemic” was, in reality, a pandemic of testing. The widely reported “cases” were nothing more than the predictable outcome of a deliberately deployed, non-specific test run at high cycle thresholds, guaranteed to produce false positives in healthy individuals.

They knew the test was unfit for this purpose. It was designed to be rubbish, generating positives where no illness existed. Every subsequent “case” statistic, used to justify lockdowns and mandates, was built upon this house of cards.

The ultimate tragedy? When individuals died with a positive test—often from common causes—they were recorded as deaths from COVID. This statistical fraud was then compounded by lethal medical protocols in hospitals and care homes that actively harmed patients.

The takeaway is simple yet devastating: You cannot have a legitimate global emergency without early, verifiable signs of that emergency emerging. There were none. The WHO and our governments looked into a calm sea and screamed “tsunami,” then used a faulty instrument to manufacture the waves.

They lied. Then they built the evidence to support the lie. Never forget that.

“I learned yesterday that dissenting voices in AfD had decided my opinions were too extreme and they’ve excised my presentation from the link to the session, which I understand has now been made public”

Share

Related articles: