Exposing The Darkness

BlazeCloude3
It's completely logical.

After all, the U.S. has done NOTHING to dismantle any of the systems, Philanthropaths and NGO Complex, Big Pharma nor changed Regulations making 'CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY AND ALL LIFE ON EARTH' criminal.

Those of this most terrible evil surpassing all else on Earth at all times are well known with locations also well known. NONE ARE HELD ACCOUNTABLE IN ANY CAPACITY.

It's only logical the Demons Camouflaged as Humans; the Pedophiles, Cannibals and Vampires have plans and full capacity to repeat the B.S. yet again...Repeatedly, if not to escalate to mandatory injection of Bio-Nanoweapons into the future at scheduled intervals.

Tom Haviland
I'm afraid that Lioness is correct. The medical establishment learned NOTHING from the last 6 years except that they want to lockdown harder, mask up harder, vaccinate harder, and censor harder the next time around.

The big question is: "How will the public respond next time?"

