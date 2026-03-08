One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

During COVID, doctors who questioned lockdowns, masking rules, or vaccine mandates were silenced, deplatformed, fired, and stripped of certifications.

Now, a new push from the medical establishment argues that those consequences weren’t enough, and that dissenting physicians should face even harsher penalties next time.

This article examines how the same institutions that enforced arbitrary rules and suppressed debate are still in power, and why, without accountability, the next “pandemic” could repeat the same playbook on an even larger scale.

By Renee Nal March 7, 2026

An OpEd titled “Neutrality Is Dangerous in the Face of Medical Misinformation” posted at MedPage Today this week states that medical professionals who dared push back against the vaccine narrative during the Covid era were not properly punished.

The jaw-dropping, historically ignorant claim from the far-left activist site posing as a medical information publication should be a warning that there has not been a proper reckoning for the damage done during this period.

“…[T]he only real consequence for spreading vaccine misinformation was that some people had their social media accounts deactivated,” lament authors Katie Suleta (she/her) and Aimee Pugh Bernard (who is “passionate about pro-science advocacy” and “strives to serve as a positive influence on …increased acceptance of immunization within the community”).

The byline of the piece is “[P]rofessional accountability can ensure expertise is used for public good”.

The authors continue:

“Unfortunately, in most cases health misinformation has been allowed to stand with very few, if any, professional consequences. Some prominent examples of individuals who have spread misinformation without repercussions include: -Columbia University did not reprimand celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, MD, MBA, for years of allegedly promoting “quack treatments.” (The university did eventually cut ties years later.)

-Yale University did not reprimand Harvey Risch, MD, PhD, for pushing treatments without evidence and speculating about vaccines and “turbo cancer.”

-The University of Florida has not reprimanded Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, for distorting data and using anti-vaccine rhetoric.

-Louisiana State University recently added Robert Malone, MD, to their faculty despite his anti-vaccine advocacy and rhetoric.

-Simone Gold, MD, JD, the physician founder of a COVID misinformation group, hasn’t had her medical license revoked. Many academic institutions failed to protect their institutional integrity, while state boards failed to protect the public’s safety. The lack of real consequences — especially for providers who deal in misinformation — is at best negligent and at worst reckless. It’s difficult to discipline, but lines must be drawn. Professional licensure is a privilege contingent on a standard of care, not an unchecked pass to peddle opinions not based in science.”

The aggressive, bullying medical establishment and their many enablers have never atoned for the extensive damage done during that period. The narrative, which changed frequently during Covid, was imposed on everyone despite having zero scientific evidence.

The Fake Science of the Pandemic

From forced masking to six-foot “social distancing” to shutting down schools to masking children to not allowing loved ones to see family in hospitals to not allowing churches to open or limiting the number of people at gatherings to vaccine mandates to pushing multiple “booster” shots… there were many fake policies pushed during the Covid era that were not based on actual science.

“Social media de-platforming doesn’t seem like much of a consequence, especially for those who are healthcare providers,” the authors ominously said.

And despite the moronic claims in the OpEd, those who dared to question the narrative were not just removed from the public square (deplatformed), they were publicly scorned, suspended and sometimes even fired, had their certifications revoked, destroying their livelihoods, and lost academic affiliations.

Here is a non-exhaustive list:

Dr. Pierre Kory: ABIM revoked his board certifications in internal medicine, critical care, and pulmonary disease (2024) over promotion of ivermectin and vaccine critiques.

Dr. Paul Marik: ABIM revoked his board certifications in internal medicine and critical care (2024) for advocacy on early treatments and vaccine concerns.

Dr. Peter McCullough: Fired from Baylor Scott & White; lost academic positions; ABIM revoked his certifications over vaccine safety claims and early treatments.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff: Fired from Harvard/Mass General Brigham over Great Barrington Declaration (focused protection instead of broad lockdowns); posts suppressed on Twitter.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: Publicly Placed on Twitter suppression/blacklist for lockdown criticism via Great Barrington Declaration. Then-National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins lamented that the Great Barrington Declaration was getting “a lot of attention”. “There needs to be a quick and devastating takedown of its premises,” the NIH Leader told his colleagues Lawrence Tabak, Cliff Lane and Anthony Fauci in an email from October, 2020.

Dr. Simone Gold: AFLDS videos widely deplatformed from major platforms; led high-profile opposition press conference; faced scrutiny but retained license.

Dr. Meryl Nass: Maine medical board suspended her license (extended through at least 2025) over hydroxychloroquine prescribing and related claims.

Dr. Steven LaTulippe: Oregon Medical Board revoked his license over anti-mask and policy views.

Dr. Mark Brody: Rhode Island board suspended his license for 5 years after reprimand for vaccine-related claims.

Dr. Paul Gosselin: Maine board issued temporary license suspension for questionable vaccine exemptions and therapies.

Dr. Thomas Cowan: Surrendered California medical license amid scrutiny for alternative COVID claims (e.g., 5G links).

Dr. Michael Deboisblanc: Fired from John Muir Health after letter criticizing county lockdowns.

Dr. Ming Lin: Fired from PeaceHealth (Washington) for social media criticism of hospital COVID preparedness; later sued.

Dr. Andrew Bostom (Rhode Island physician): Tweeted peer-reviewed data on mRNA vaccines conflicting with official views; suspended from Twitter.

This list does not include nurses or other medical professionals. Anyone who dared to present their own educated opinion was shut down and worse.

Here is MedPage Today author Aimee Pugh Bernard proudly showing an image of masking her dog. From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: “Do not put masks on pets; masks could harm your pet.”

The Covid era resulted in a massive distrust for the medical establishment. The activist medical professionals, media “experts”, and politicians who pushed deadly and damaging policies are still very much embedded in the elite tiers of society. They have not been humbled. They have not changed. Lessons have not been learned.

As long as these architects of coercion, along with their enablers in academia, media, and government, remain entrenched in positions of authority, unchastened and unrepentant, the stage is set for history to repeat itself with brutal predictability.

The next declared “pandemic,” whether real or manufactured, will almost certainly unleash the same playbook: arbitrary edicts dressed as science, suppression of dissent, destruction of livelihoods for those who question the official line, and widespread erosion of civil liberties, all while the very same voices who minimized the last catastrophe’s harms will demand even stricter “professional accountability” for anyone who dares to speak out.

Without a genuine reckoning that removes or humbles those responsible, we are not merely at risk of repeating the Covid-era abuses; we are virtually guaranteed to endure them again, with potentially greater intensity and fewer safeguards.

