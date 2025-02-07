One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Rebel News February 07, 2025

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of lockdowns — restricting rights and freedoms as a “public health” measure — became a common response around the world as democracies eroded personal liberties in the name of an unclear greater good.

With that contentious time now behind us, could similar actions be taken over different issues in the future? On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay joined Ezra for an in-depth that touched on what might lie ahead.

“I predict the next aggressive assault — or assaults, plural — on our rights and freedoms is not going to be because of a new virus,” John said. “It's going to be climate lockdowns. It's going to be: you have to give up your rights and freedoms to prevent the world from burning into a crisp.”

Concerns over this next potential area of government overreach are a topic in his new book, Corrupted by Fear: How the Charter was betrayed, and what Canadians can do about it. A message he says is important for even those who supported COVID lockdowns.

“The courts have lowered the bar for government,” John warned. “My challenge to people who are pro-lockdown is, do you want courts that are going to rubber stamp any time the government comes along and says it's an emergency, our solution is the only way to deal with it, we're violating rights and freedoms, but you better agree with us otherwise people are going to die?”

What Canada needs, the Justice Centre president said, is a culture change.

“We need to have a culture where people cherish and respect their rights and freedoms. And that's something that's within our power to do, we can effect cultural change.”

