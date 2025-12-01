One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: BlendrNews

Something is happening behind the scenes of Canada’s MAiD system, and according to Kelsie Sheren, it’s a lot darker than the public has been told.

In a recent interview, she revealed that patients who didn’t need to die were being funneled into hospice and ultimately pushed into MAiD because there was “no room” for basic care like physio. Nurses and doctors allegedly told each other to “just kill them anyway”, not hypotheticals, but direct quotes from a whistleblowing palliative care nurse in Kelowna.

And the bigger picture is even worse.

Kelsie lays out how Health Canada is funding CAMAP, the Canadian Association of MAiD, which has partnered with Canadian Blood Services and organ-donation networks. According to her, if you pursue MAiD, you’re expected to say yes to organ donation, an eerie alignment of incentives no one is addressing.

Now Health Canada is reportedly financing a brand-new MAiD-focused medical journal produced by the same MAiD-promoting organization, to shape how doctors think about end-of-life “care.”

Government-funded MAiD organizations.

Government-funded organ-donation partnerships.

Government-funded MAiD medical journals.

WTF is going on?

Full Interview: Exposing the Dark Truth Behind MAiD and Organ Harvesting with Kelsie Sheren

