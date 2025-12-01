The MAiD–Organ Harvesting Pipeline in Canada? What Kelsie Sheren Just Exposed Is BEYOND DISTURBING
“In order to have MAiD you have to say yes to organ donation… why is that?” Kelsie Sheren breaks down the system no one is supposed to question.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: BlendrNews
Something is happening behind the scenes of Canada’s MAiD system, and according to Kelsie Sheren, it’s a lot darker than the public has been told.
In a recent interview, she revealed that patients who didn’t need to die were being funneled into hospice and ultimately pushed into MAiD because there was “no room” for basic care like physio. Nurses and doctors allegedly told each other to “just kill them anyway”, not hypotheticals, but direct quotes from a whistleblowing palliative care nurse in Kelowna.
And the bigger picture is even worse.
Kelsie lays out how Health Canada is funding CAMAP, the Canadian Association of MAiD, which has partnered with Canadian Blood Services and organ-donation networks. According to her, if you pursue MAiD, you’re expected to say yes to organ donation, an eerie alignment of incentives no one is addressing.
Now Health Canada is reportedly financing a brand-new MAiD-focused medical journal produced by the same MAiD-promoting organization, to shape how doctors think about end-of-life “care.”
Government-funded MAiD organizations.
Government-funded organ-donation partnerships.
Government-funded MAiD medical journals.
WTF is going on?
Full Interview: Exposing the Dark Truth Behind MAiD and Organ Harvesting with Kelsie Sheren
Related articles:
Again normalising the abnormal, instead of accepting the natural end of our life we are being encouraged to consent that it should be controlled by the medical institutions, in effect they will determine the timing of our death. But it does not stop there, why not "harvest" what is available so that we are now viewed as living repositories for spare parts. It is first offered then eventually it becomes expectation and the expectation will be that we should end our life when it is deemed a burden to society, this is not a choice, when pressure is applied it becomes coercion.
Horrors only Satan can conjure.