Source: RogerHodkinson

“ This is a mass MURDER…It’s a GENOCIDE…This could be the greatest murdering of people who were not otherwise dying in the last 150 years numerically…may be EVER…” - Dr. Naomi Wolf

20 million deaths. 1 million Americans newly disabled each month. These are the staggering realities exposed by Ed Dowd’s research on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout—a crisis of unprecedented scale.

With 75% of the world’s population injected, the data reveals a historically devastating wave of excess deaths and injuries.

Dr. Naomi Wolf and Mike Adams have been sounding the alarm:

This is not a conspiracy theory—it’s a documented tragedy.

The statistics are undeniable.

The question now: What will the world do about it?

Wall Street Whistleblower Reveals Grim Truth Behind Rising Deaths of the Young and Fit

