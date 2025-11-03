The Largest Mass Casualty Event in Modern History?
"20 million deaths. 1 million Americans newly disabled each month...This is not a conspiracy theory—it’s a documented tragedy."
Source: RogerHodkinson
“ This is a mass MURDER…It’s a GENOCIDE…This could be the greatest murdering of people who were not otherwise dying in the last 150 years numerically…may be EVER…” - Dr. Naomi Wolf
20 million deaths. 1 million Americans newly disabled each month. These are the staggering realities exposed by Ed Dowd’s research on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout—a crisis of unprecedented scale.
With 75% of the world’s population injected, the data reveals a historically devastating wave of excess deaths and injuries.
Dr. Naomi Wolf and Mike Adams have been sounding the alarm:
This is not a conspiracy theory—it’s a documented tragedy.
The statistics are undeniable.
The question now: What will the world do about it?
Wall Street Whistleblower Reveals Grim Truth Behind Rising Deaths of the Young and Fit
Thank you for compiling this. Your effort to share makes a difference. And it will matter greatly over time.
Then why is it The Likes of Bill Gates still around with all this everdence on him and his bum buddies even books written on this Depopulation Program Genocide/Democide what really is the truth here he's not in Jail facing charges on everything This murdering Bill Gates gas and still is doing in this world making people dead and it crippled and sick for life.