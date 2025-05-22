One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

"Cancer, infertility, autoimmune disease, heart disease...are extremely high because of the C19 vaccines...but MAHA will tell you those things have been increasing for many decades because we live in a toxic stew."

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, discuss with whistleblower Matthew Pauly the reasons MAHA—Make America Healthy Again—is one big PSYOP.

Lerman notes the key function of MAHA is to provide cover for the enormous amount of carnage the COVID injections have caused, instead pinning the blame on the "toxic stew" of contaminants in the environment and food.

"I call the MAHA strategy the ABV strategy—'anything but vaccines,'" Latypova adds. "It's designed for you to talk about food dyes and soda...and fluoride in water, but they will not address vaccines at all. And that's how it's designed to continue this operation."

Partial transcription of clip

Debbie Lerman:

"I want to point out that these things that we're talking about: cancer, fertility, I would add autoimmune disease, and heart disease. Those are the four things that are demonstrably extremely high because of the vaccines. Those are the things that we now have in the United States. Our beautiful MAHA, Make America healthy again. And they will tell you that those things have been increasing for many, many decades because we live in a toxic stew.

"So I just want people to understand why they're saying that about the toxic stew. They are saying that about the toxic stew so that you don't think about how, yeah, the toxic stew is bad, and it's been doing bad things for many decades. But they don't want you to look. They want you to look at the curve that's been increasing from 1975 until 2025. They don't want you to look at the spike that happened in 2021.

"So when you hear that we're living in a toxic stew... you have to pay attention to the specific conditions, and they always do this. Cancer, autoimmune disease, fertility, kidney disease. All the things that we know are related to the vaccines, they will always list those first as the result of the toxic stew."

Sasha Latypova:

"So I call MAHA strategy anything, ABV strategy, 'anything but vaccines.' And it's designed as ABV. It's designed for you to talk about food dyes and soda and ban it for the poor. But Trump can guzzle his, no problem. So they will talk about this kind of stuff. They'll talk about, pesticides, even. They will talk about fluoride in water, but they will not address vaccines at all. And that's how it's designed to continue this operation."

Full Video

Anyone who hoped MAHA would save them is naive - it’s just another PSYOP, designed to keep us compliant and distracted. It’s time to wake up.

