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By Kevin Hughes June 4, 20215

Elana Freeland’s book explores theories that chemtrails (airplane trails laden with metals, polymers and pathogens) and HAARP (a program allegedly using high-frequency waves to heat the ionosphere) are part of a covert agenda to control the environment and humanity.

Chemtrails are claimed to contaminate soil, water and human bodies, potentially causing respiratory issues, neurological disorders and Morgellons – a condition linked to bioengineered nanoparticulates.

Freeland argues that HAARP and chemtrails work together to manipulate weather, disrupt communications and enable a global wireless Smart Grid for surveillance and data collection, aiming for “full spectrum dominance.”

Whistleblowers and researchers face threats and suppression, suggesting a deliberate effort to conceal the true nature and dangers of these technologies from the public.

Freeland urges global awareness, transparency and resistance to protect environmental health, human freedom and the future of the planet, emphasizing the need to question mainstream narratives and seek truth.

In the vast expanse of our skies, a silent war is being waged – one that most people are unaware of. This is the unsettling narrative presented in Elana Freeland’s provocative book, “Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth.” Freeland’s work delves into the controversial theories surrounding chemtrails and the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), suggesting that these technologies are part of a larger, covert agenda to control the planet and its inhabitants.

The story begins with a stark contrast. On April 20, 1970, the first Earth Day was celebrated with optimism, spearheaded by Senator Gaylord Nelson. This movement led to the creation of environmental protection agencies like the EPA, designed to safeguard our planet. Fast forward to the present day, and these institutions appear to have strayed from their original mission, now seemingly serving corporate interests over environmental health. But Freeland argues that the threats humanity faces go far beyond corporate greed – they extend into the very atmosphere above them.

For decades, people have looked up at the sky and noticed long, lingering trails left by airplanes. While many dismiss these as harmless contrails – condensation from aircraft engines – Freeland and others believe they are part of a sinister operation. According to her research, these so-called chemtrails are laden with conductive metal particulates, polymers and even bioengineered pathogens. The alleged purpose? To create a continuously ionized atmosphere, enabling advanced technological control over the environment.

These chemicals, Freeland warns, are not staying in the sky. They are settling into our soil, contaminating our water and infiltrating our bodies. The health implications are dire, with links to respiratory issues, neurological disorders and a mysterious condition known as Morgellons. Morgellons, often dismissed by mainstream medicine as a delusional disorder, is described by Freeland as a bioengineered ailment caused by nanoparticulates that bypass the immune system and embed themselves in human tissue.

Enter HAARP, a program officially designed to study the ionosphere. Freeland, however, paints a far more ominous picture. She claims that HAARP uses high-frequency radio waves to heat the ionosphere, creating a “mirror” capable of reflecting energy back to Earth. This technology, she argues, is not just for scientific inquiry but for manipulating weather patterns, disrupting communications and even influencing human health.

Freeland suggests that HAARP and chemtrails operate in tandem, engaging in a “pump-and-dump” action to alter atmospheric conditions. This collaboration, she asserts, is not merely about weather modification but about achieving “full spectrum dominance” – a term borrowed from military strategy that implies control over every aspect of the environment and human life.

The implications of these technologies extend beyond environmental manipulation. Freeland posits that they are integral to the creation of a global wireless Smart Grid, a C4 system (command, control, communications and computing) that integrates surveillance and data collection on an unprecedented scale. This system, she claims, is powered by the very atmosphere being altered by chemtrails and HAARP.

The secrecy surrounding these programs is profound. Whistleblowers like Clifford Carnicom, a researcher who has investigated chemtrails and Morgellons, have faced death threats and cyberattacks. This culture of suppression, Freeland argues, is designed to keep the public in the dark about the true nature of these technologies and their potential dangers.

Freeland’s message is urgent: mankind is at a crossroads. The choices they make now will determine the future of the planet and their freedom. She calls for a global awakening, urging individuals to educate themselves, demand transparency and resist the forces seeking to control our environment and our lives.

The battle for planetary dominance, as Freeland describes it, is not just a fight for environmental health but for the very essence of our humanity. It is a reminder that the air people breathe, the skies above them and the technologies they take for granted may be tools of control in the hands of those with hidden agendas.

As mankind looks to the future, Freeland’s work challenges everyone to question the narratives they are fed and to seek the truth behind the veil of secrecy. The fight for the planet is also a fight for human freedom – and it begins with awareness.

Watch this video about Elana Freeland’s book, “Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth.”

This video is from the BrightLearn channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

Brighteon.ai

Brighteon.com

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