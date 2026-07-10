Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
8hEdited

I’m 25 years on from noticing this travesty yet some people still aren’t seeing it, and using Grok to reinforce in their own minds that it’s ‘scientifically natural’. The degree to which some people refuse truth, apply a modicum of observational skill, in the face of wholesale mainstream lies and storytelling, is truly unfathomable to me.

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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
9hEdited

My research indicates that Sodium Iodide, a long used Geoengineering chemical in our skies, causes "respiratory distress". That also happens to be the primary symptom of SARS 2 Cov. Combine massive doses of Sod Iodide all at once, and a Mockingbird Media to tell you that you might die, could make people beg for the real bioweapons made by Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. Oh, can also cause 22" of rain in 48 hours as we had in WNC that came from out of nowhere.

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