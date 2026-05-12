Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3h

"Birx calls for 21st century testing for Hantavirus". Yeah, right, that's the same psycho-Birx who, if we had an enforced Rule of Law (we do NOT!!), would be serving a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole for her numerous crimes against humanity. Yeah, let's listen to her ... NOT!!!

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Twig's avatar
Twig
3h

Birx was partnered with Fauci Incase anyone forgot! She’s part of the misinformation to accomplish to Global Cabal plan!

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