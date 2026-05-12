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Source: Andrew Bridgen

The World Health Organization is promoting the narrative of a very long incubation period of 3 to 6 weeks for Hantavirus.

If they attempt to make it the next scamdemic, a long incubation period would give them the perfect excuse to lock people down!

Please don’t fall for it!

Deborah Birx calls for “21st century testing” for “Hantavirus” on passenger ships around the globe

Source: Sense Receptor

Scarf Witch on CNN now calling for "21st century testing" for "hantavirus" on passenger ships around the globe:

"We really do need to stop following viruses by symptoms and follow viruses by tests"



"As soon as the first case appeared... there should've been testing brought on board. We learned that from the Diamond Princess"



"Then you'll learn a lot more about transmission"



"You'll shorten that incubation period, which I'm sure it's too long, but it's based on subjective analysis of symptoms"



"We really need as a global coalition to support these passenger ships and really support the crew and passengers with 21st century testing".

“There is no actual haunted virus that is going to resemble a so-called pandemic. There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense.”

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