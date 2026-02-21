One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

When Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was introduced, it was promoted as a breakthrough of precision mRNA technology.

But genomics pioneer Kevin McKernan now reveals that what was tested in clinical trials is not what was ultimately injected into billions of people.

According to McKernan and multiple independent laboratories, Pfizer’s early trials used a highly purified mRNA production method, while the commercial-scale rollout relied on a different manufacturing platform involving plasmid DNA grown in E. coli.

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Here's what they hid from the public.

Pfizer’s clinical trials used an expensive Process 1 (pure mRNA).

The billions of doses injected into the public? A completely different, untested Process 2 grown in E. coli bacteria — loaded with plasmid DNA contamination, including the cancer-linked SV40 promoter.

Kevin McKernan’s direct quotes:

“This is a big bait and switch and it’s a fraud.”

“After the clinical trial they did the bait and switch and moved it into a plasmid so they could have cheaper manufacturing.”

“The Pfizer vaccines on the market are not the same formulation as tested in clinical trials.”

“Pfizer obscured the SV40 promoter sequence from the regulators…and then they quickly went out and acquired cancer companies.”

“They put $43 billion into the acquisition of Seagen...They know something.”

“This may be the largest carcinogenic exposure ever to the human population.”

McKernan + 9 independent labs have now sequenced vials:

Plasmid DNA up to 188–509× above safety limits

Full SV40 promoter/enhancer (oncogenic sequence from old polio vaccine contamination) intact

No new trials. No informed consent. No disclosure. Just mandates.

This isn’t theory. This is replicated, lab-confirmed science.

“The success of clinical approval study is story in itself of large-scale fraud and deception...”

