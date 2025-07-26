One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson July 25, 2025

The same biotech firm that birthed Moderna—the company behind one of the most controversial COVID-19 vaccines—is now turning its sights on the food supply.

Flagship Pioneering, the venture capital giant that funded Moderna’s rise, has unveiled a new venture called Terrana Biosciences, designed to spray crops with synthetic RNA that infiltrates plants, rewrites their biological functions, and may even pass these artificial genetic instructions to future generations.

This isn’t science fiction; it’s the next frontier of genetic manipulation, one that raises alarming questions about corporate and governmental control over life itself.

If RNA can be engineered to persist in plants, spread through ecosystems, and alter biology on command, what’s stopping these same forces from deploying it on human populations—without consent, transparency, or accountability?

Key points:

Flagship Pioneering, Moderna’s parent company, has launched Terrana Biosciences to spray crops with synthetic RNA designed to enter plants, alter their biology, and potentially pass traits to future generations.

The technology relies on AI-generated RNA libraries, mirroring the same mRNA platform used in Moderna’s COVID-19 shots, raising concerns about unintended consequences in the food chain.

Documents reveal past plans by government-linked entities like EcoHealth Alliance to aerosolize biological agents over human populations, suggesting a disturbing precedent for covert RNA deployment.

The PREP Act grants the U.S. government sweeping authority to administer experimental drugs and biologics without consent during emergencies, leaving the door open for forced RNA interventions.

Critics warn that chronic exposure to AI-designed RNA in food could have unknown long-term health effects, as these molecules were engineered for manipulation, not human consumption.

From vaccines to vegetables: The RNA takeover expands

Flagship Pioneering is no stranger to bold—and some would say reckless—biotechnological ambitions. Founded in 1999 by Noubar Afeyan and Ed Kania, the firm has long operated at the intersection of government contracts and experimental medicine. Afeyan, who also co-founded Moderna, played a pivotal role in securing billions in taxpayer funding for the company’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, despite its rushed development and widespread reports of adverse effects. Now, the same playbook is being applied to agriculture.

Terrana Biosciences claims its RNA sprays will help farmers combat pests, adapt to climate change, and boost yields—all without altering the plant’s genome. But this distinction is deceptive. While traditional GMOs directly edit DNA, Terrana’s RNA approach hijacks the plant’s natural signaling pathways, effectively reprogramming its biology from within. As CEO Ryan Rapp admitted in an interview with AgFunderNews, past RNA sprays merely coated leaves before degrading. Terrana’s version, however, “actually goes inside the plant,” allowing for deeper, more persistent manipulation.

A legacy of covert biological experiments

The timing of Terrana’s launch is unsettling, coming just as whistleblower documents expose prior plans to aerosolize biological agents over human populations. The infamous DEFUSE proposal, submitted by EcoHealth Alliance to DARPA before the COVID-19 pandemic, detailed plans to deploy chimeric coronavirus spike proteins and “self-spreading vaccines” via drones—a method eerily similar to agricultural spraying.

Worse, the PREP Act grants the U.S. government near-unlimited power to administer experimental medical countermeasures during declared emergencies, shielding officials and corporations from liability. If RNA can be sprayed on crops under the guise of “sustainability,” what’s to stop its covert use on humans under the pretext of disease prevention?

Playing god with AI and synthetic biology

Terrana’s platform relies on AI to generate synthetic RNA constructs from a “vast library” of sequences, mimicking nature’s own genetic language. But nature didn’t design these molecules to be mass-produced, sprayed, and absorbed by unsuspecting consumers. The company boasts that its RNA can persist in the environment, spread through plant tissues, and even become “heritable across plant generations.” If these synthetic instructions infiltrate the food supply, what happens when humans ingest them daily?

History offers grim precedents. From DDT to glyphosate, corporations have repeatedly assured the public of their products’ safety—only for the truth to emerge decades later, buried under lawsuits and ruined lives. With RNA, the stakes are higher. Unlike chemical pesticides, genetic instructions can interact directly with human cells, potentially triggering unforeseen immune responses or cellular dysfunction.

The rise of RNA agriculture isn’t just about crops; it’s about control. By dominating the genetic code of the food supply, a handful of biotech elites could dictate what grows, what thrives, and what ends up on your plate. And if governments can mandate RNA-based “treatments” during emergencies, what’s stopping them from enforcing RNA-laced food under the banner of “public health”?

Once released, synthetic RNA cannot be recalled. It replicates, spreads, and potentially alters ecosystems in ways we cannot predict. The same forces that rushed an experimental vaccine onto the world are now targeting the very foundation of life: the food we eat, the plants we grow, and the natural order they sustain.

