Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony's avatar
Anthony
2h

You cant hate your government more than it hates you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark terrell's avatar
Mark terrell
35m

The politicians and administrators have all been bought off and the practitioners are addicted to their profits. Everyone needs to say no to these people and take away their income accordingly. They've become no better than the shady looking drug dealer on the street corner. No, they are worse. They are pretending they are something else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture