Dr. Angus Dalgleish exposes the shocking truth behind the COVID vaccine approval—a scandal of manipulated data, silenced doctors, and a total betrayal of public trust.

THE COVER-UP:

From the start, adverse events were dismissed as "rare," "coincidental," or "anecdotal." Patients suffering severe reactions were gaslit by their own doctors, hospitals, and regulators. No feedback. No accountability. Just a wall of denial.

THE STATISTICAL FRAUD:

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna didn’t sell the vaccine on absolute risk (a mere 0.84%—meaning you had to jab 120 people to prevent ONE infection). No, they pushed relative risk (95%), a statistical sleight-of-hand that fooled the world.

THE REGULATORS FAILED US:

The FDA, MHRA, EMA—all complicit. They approved a vaccine based on false data, withheld evidence, and corporate bribes. Pfizer alone has 31 convictions for fraud, bribery, and falsifying data. Yet, when doctors like Dalgleish sounded the alarm, they were ignored.

THE DEATH OF SCIENCE:

"We are witnessing the death of science," warns Dalgleish. Debate is crushed. Dissent is silenced. "Follow the science" was a mantra—but there was no science to follow. Just power, profit, and propaganda.

THE BETRAYAL IS COMPLETE

Politicians bought. Regulators captured. Patients abandoned. When will justice come?

Renowned oncologist torches pandemic science: “Lockdowns, masks, distancing—it was all complete, utter crap.”

