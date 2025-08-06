Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark terrell's avatar
Mark terrell
3hEdited

Much thanks to everyone who is keeping this story going. The question he poses is exactly the question I have. When will we see some justice?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
3h

"Politicians bought": Yes, a fair number of our federal legislators would appear to be invested in pharmaceuticals. Many more accept campaign donations from pharma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture