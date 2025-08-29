Exposing The Darkness

Factscinator
5h

🇨🇦 NOW HIRING: Baby Killer 🩸

Location: Canada

Salary: Base + commission for hitting disposal quotas

Start Date: ASAP — because “useless eaters“ are clogging the pipeline to resource acquisition.

Position Summary:

Canada seeks talented sociopaths to revive the good ole Nazi eugenics program — freshly rebranded with a maple leaf and a smile. 🍁

Job Perks:

🍼 Rebrand infanticide as ’care’ — because nothing says compassion like a syringe.

⚰️ Channel your inner historian and resurrect Nazi euthanasia ideology — this time with government grants and polished press releases.

🧪 Convert society’s most vulnerable lives into your private laboratory — the discarded are now your playground.

🩸 Earn prestige by dragging humanity further into the abyss, one newborn at a time.

Warning: When a nation deems its weakest children disposable, the mask slips, the rot spreads, and EVIL takes center stage.

Canada is ’progressing’ by goose-stepping into the final solution of population ’balance’ through child sacrifice. 💀💉👹

5hEdited

The incoherence of, 'plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose'.

Canada now wears the mantle of the evil, and stamps with the jackboot of the eugenicists it so bravely fought and sacrificed against in WW2. Noteworthy, >50% of the German medical and surgical professions endorsed the policies of the Third Reich.

In the end, the less well known Doctors’ And Administrators Trial took place on December 9, 1946, against 23 leading German physicians and administrators were undertaken for their willing participation in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Under the Nazi regime, compliant German physicians planned and enacted the Euthanasia Program, the systematic killing of those they deemed "unworthy of life." The victims included the institutionalized mentally ill and physically impaired. Further, during World War II, German physicians conducted pseudoscientific medical experiments utilizing thousands of concentration camp prisoners without their consent. …

After almost 140 days of proceedings, including the testimony of 85 witnesses and the submission of almost 1,500 documents, the American judges pronounced their verdict on August 20, 1947. Sixteen of the doctors were found guilty. Seven were sentenced to death. They were executed on June 2, 1948.

https://drlatusdextro.substack.com/p/chaos-history-and-the-now

