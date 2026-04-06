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“I dissected more than a dozen children killed by vaccination. No smallpox ever left such hideous sores, clotted hearts, or rotting bodies as these little victims.” - Dr. William Hycheman from the year 1879 with 40 years experience

“Vaccination is a practice that causes a vast amount disease and suffering. Its effects are far more terrible than the disease it is designed to prevent.” - J. R. Newton, MD, Boston, Massachusetts, 1879

“I would rather be shot than have anyone of my family vaccinated” - John Le Gay Brereton, Esquire, MD, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons, 1881

Source: RogerHodkinson

“Vaccination is an assault upon the body, health, and life and should be resisted even unto death”

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