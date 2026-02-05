One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Guest post by Kelleigh Nelson

The SAVE Act passed in the House. It is being heavily promoted in the Senate and Senior Senator John Thune says it will be voted on. It is dangerous piece of legislation for American citizens.

The SAVE Act actually nullifies what Senator Jacob Howard said when he introduced the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause, “Its grant of citizenship would not include persons born in the United States who are foreigners or aliens.”

Peter Schweizer, author of The Invisible Coup, breaks down how foreign powers and elites, particularly from China, exploit U.S. birthright citizenship and surrogacy systems to gain long-term political influence.

I would urge everyone to reread the article from September 3, 2024. The Save Act is a precursor to the National ID.

Call your Senators and tell them to vote NO on the Save Act.

