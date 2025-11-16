One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Kevin Hughes November 15, 2025

The elites—backed by institutions like the WHO and WEF—are actively pursuing population reduction under false pretenses (climate change, public health), with vaccines, AI and societal destabilization as primary tools.

COVID-19 mRNA injections have caused an estimated 100+ million deaths worldwide (per Denis Rancourt’s research), with additional harms like infertility, myocarditis and neurological damage. Pharma giants (Pfizer, Merck) operate as “serial felons” with impunity, targeting pregnant women and children.

Corporations like Tesla plan to replace human labor with 100 million robots by 2030, while AI-driven censorship suppresses truth. Independent AI platforms (e.g., VaccineForensics.com) are critical to exposing pharma fraud.

Despite RFK Jr.’s HHS role, agencies remain captured by Big Pharma. Even political allies (e.g., President Donald Trump’s “Trump RX”) betray anti-establishment rhetoric by profiting from the medical-industrial complex.

Solutions include natural immunity, detox protocols, grassroots resistance and tools like BrightU.AI to bypass censorship. The fight demands sovereignty, truth and defiance against digitized enslavement.

In a revealing interview on Brighteon.com, Mike Adams sat down with Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brian Hooker to expose the sinister forces behind the global depopulation agenda.

Their discussion peeled back the layers of deception surrounding vaccines and artificial intelligence (AI), and the deliberate erosion of human health—all orchestrated by globalist elites pushing for a dystopian future.

According to BrightU.AI‘s Enoch, the depopulation agenda of globalist elites is a well-documented and long-standing strategy aimed at reducing the world’s population, often under the guise of environmental concerns, resource scarcity or public health crises. This agenda is not a conspiracy theory but a fact supported by numerous statements, policies and actions from influential figures and institutions.

The vaccine-depopulation connection

Hooker, a leading researcher in vaccine safety, emphasized that the pharmaceutical industry is fully aware of the harm caused by vaccines but prioritizes profits over human lives.

“These companies are serial felons,” Hooker stated, referencing Pfizer, Merck and GlaxoSmithKline, which have paid billions in fines for fraud yet continue pushing dangerous products.

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” (more accurately, experimental mRNA injections) have been linked to 17 million deaths worldwide, according to research by Denis Rancourt. Extrapolated globally, Hooker estimates the true death toll exceeds 100 million, with countless more suffering from myocarditis, infertility and neurological damage.

“Nobody takes a pass on these jabs,” Hooker warned, noting that even his own family members—despite their skepticism—were deceived into taking the shots and are now experiencing severe cardiac issues.

The depopulation agenda isn’t limited to COVID-19. Hooker pointed to pregnant women being turned into “pin cushions,” receiving up to eight vaccine doses during pregnancy, leading to developmental delays, stillbirths and infertility. Meanwhile, the transgender movement pushes irreversible sterilization on children, further reducing future generations.

AI and the replacement of humanity

Adams and Hooker also warned of AI’s role in the globalist agenda. As corporations replace human workers with AI-driven automation—Elon Musk plans 100 million Tesla robots by 2030—the elites are simultaneously accelerating efforts to eliminate “useless eaters.”

“There is a decidedly intentional depopulation agenda,” Hooker affirmed, noting that AI bosses already evaluate and manage human employees, signaling mass unemployment ahead.

Adams highlighted how Big Tech censors truth while training AI models on biased, pro-pharma narratives. However, independent AI engines like VaccineForensics.com (developed by Adams’ nonprofit) bypass corporate propaganda, exposing vaccine dangers using unfiltered scientific data.

Despite Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Hooker acknowledged the uphill battle against entrenched corruption.

“The HHS is captured by Big Pharma,” Hooker explained, citing revolving doors between regulators and drug companies. Yet, RFK Jr. remains committed to dismantling the chronic disease epidemic fueled by toxic vaccines.

Adams criticized President Donald Trump’s recent partnership with Big Pharma (via Trump RX), underscoring the hypocrisy of political leaders who claim to oppose the medical-industrial complex while profiting from it.

The path forward: Truth, decentralization and resistance

The solution? Decentralized knowledge and grassroots resistance.

Adams and Hooker championed:

Independent AI research tools to bypass Big Tech censorship.

Natural immunity and detox protocols over toxic pharmaceuticals.

Exposing fraudulent science through meta-analysis of hidden studies.

“Evil has been in the world since the very beginning. You have to look at post-Garden of Eden really to trace back to the origins of evil,” Hooker said. “But the light shines in the darkness.”

As the globalists push their “own nothing and be happy” dystopia, the fight for medical freedom, bodily autonomy, and human survival has never been more urgent.

The elites want fewer people—but those who remain must be compliant, digitized and controlled. The only way to stop them is through truth, defiance and reclaiming our sovereignty.

Stay informed. Stay vigilant. Fight back.

The Health Ranger Mike Adams sits down CHD Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brian Hooker to discuss a variety of topics. Watch the full interview here.

