One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

Del Bigtree: “We’re injecting our kids with aborted fetal DNA, chopped-up organs from 3-month-old babies—76 in one study—admitted by vaccine chief Stanley Plotkin himself.

Monkey kidneys, hamster cells, cancer lines, mercury, formaldehyde… it’s a cauldron of horrors even Shakespeare couldn’t imagine.

And the worst part?

They admit: ‘We never studied this. We don’t know what it does.’

This isn’t science—it’s a witch cult.”

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, widely recognized as a leading authority in vaccinology, discusses some of the “healthy” ingredients in vaccines.

How many pediatricians know this?

If they know this, how can they believe this is healthy?

Share

Related articles: