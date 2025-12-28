THE DARK TRUTH About COVID Shots — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny WARNS
Doctors are now seeing aggressive cancers in children and teens once only seen in adults.
Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is issuing a stark warning about a dark truth surrounding the COVID shots.
According to Tenpenny, physicians are now reporting aggressive, fast-moving cancers in children and teenagers, including diagnoses historically confined to adults in their 40s, 50s, and beyond.
She claims that prior to COVID, terms like “turbo cancer” were not even part of physicians’ vocabulary, and yet they are now being used to describe cancers appearing in patients as young as eight.
Source: Children’s Health Defense
“Before Covid, turbo cancer wasn’t even in the language of physicians.”
“And we are seeing cancers in younger and younger children that we generally only saw in adults.”
“Prostate cancer and breast cancer and colon cancer in eight-year-old kids.”
“Pancreatic cancer in teenagers.”
“Those cancers were generally diseases of people in their 40s, 50s, and older—and we’re seeing these cancers in these young kids that have gotten the Covid jabs.”
Related articles:
🎙️ [Intro – Radio DJ Voice]
“You’re tuned in to Health Freedom Radio with Frankly Savvy and The Four Reasons you don’t need a jab! 💉❌ That’s right—no isolate, no proof of spread, no structure, and no government evidence it exists. Let’s take it away, fellas…” 🎤🎶
🎶 "Sherri (Come Out the No-Virus Closet Tonight)"
by The Four Reasons You Don't Need Jabs 🕺💥
🎵
Sherri... Sherri baby... 🎶
Sherri... Sherri baby... 🎵
Sherri, won’t you come out the closet tonight? 🚪🌙
(Come, come, come out tonight!) 🌟👀
Sherri, baby 🐦
Sherri, baby 💃
Sherri, won’t you come out tonight? 🎉
Why don’t you come out to the truth party? 🎈✨
Come out, where the bright light shines ☀️🔦
Come out and ditch that 'virus' campaign 🚫🦠
We’ve got the four real signs— 👀📋
Sherri, baby 🎤
Sherri, baby 🎷
Sherri, won’t you come out tonight? 🎶
(Come, come, come out tonight!) 🎵
They never showed one isolate, Sherri baby 🧪❌
No 'virus' from the fluids of the sick defined 🤧🚫
They never proved it’s catching—no, no! 🙅♂️🦠
Just models and a PCR crime! 🎭🔬
Sherri, baby 🎶
Sherri, baby 🎵
Sherri, won’t you come out tonight? 🎉
(Come, come, come out tonight!) 💫
You better ask your conscience, Sherri baby... 🤔💭
Tell her everything’s all right... ✅🙌
You’re selling pills for phantom bugs— 💊👻
While swearing they’ve got pathogenic bite 😏💊⚔️
Sherri, baby 🎤
Sherri, baby 💃
Sherri, won’t you come out the No Virus Closet tonight? 🚪❌🦠
(Come, come, come out tonight!) 🌟✨
They never mapped that mystery germ, oh Sherri 🦠❓
No structure ever shown in time ⏳🔍
The 'genome’s' fake, the cultures cooked— 🧬🔥
And Massey’s FOIAs make that shine! 📂💡
Sherri, baby 🎷
Sherri, baby 🎶
Sherri, won’t you come out the No Virus Closet tonight? 🚪❌🦠
(Come, come, come out tonight!) 🎵🌙
🎙️ [Outro – Radio DJ Voice]
“And there it is—truth in four-part harmony. 🎼 Stay unjabbed, stay sharp, and stay tuned to Health Freedom Radio, where the only thing going viral... is critical thinking.” 🧠📻🔥🎶
😀 VAERY SCARY JAB PROMO 😀
Are you tired of living a long, healthy life? Do you long for the excitement of a debilitating, mystery illness? Well, worry no more!! The VAER Y SCARY 19 VACCINE is here to shake things up!!
Straight from the brilliant minds who brought you opioid epidemics, thalidomide babies, and the food pyramid that made you diabetic, MoMurder-na is proud to offer you a vial of "STRIFE and DEFECTIVE."
Side effects?? Only the BEST!! Waiting for YOU and your family!!
🧘 Anaphylaxis - Because breathing is overrated
💕 Myocarditis & Pericarditis - Give your heart that warm, inflated feeling!!
🚑 Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) - Clots? Low platelets? Why not both?!!
🦽 Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) - Who needs mobility when you have compliance?
💉 Severe Allergic Reactions - Let's see if your EpiPen works!!
🤸 Seizures - A great way to shake up your nervous system!!
❤️🩹 Stroke - A stroke of bad luck, but hey, safe and effective!!
❤️🩹 Heart Attack - Because nothing says protection like cardiac arrest!!
🎉 Pulmonary Embolism - Breathe deep ... if you still can!!
🙈 Deep Vein Thrombosis - A clot of fun for the whole family!!
🥳 Appendicitis - Appendix?? Who needs one anyway?
🙇 Intestinal Obstruction - Your gut instincts were right to be afraid!!
🚑 Kawasaki Disease - Vroom vroom!! Straight to the pediatric ward!!
🔥 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) - The kids are NOT alright!!
🧏 Bell’s Palsy - When your compliance shows ... on only half your face!!
Transverse Myelitis - For those with backbone!!
👀 Optic Neuritis - Who needs eyesight when you have blind faith?
🏥 Autoimmune Disorders - Your body’s new hobby? Attacking itself!!
☠️💉☠️💉 Death - R.I.P.
Worried? DON’T BE!!
The ’safe and effective’ data was carefully curated, massaged, and retroactively adjusted by esteemed experts in white coats - the same ones who promised you that cigarettes were good for your throat and DDT was safe to spray on your kids!!
And if the ’science’ isn't enough to calm you down, don't worry!! We've got free Happy Meals waiting for you and your loved one - post jab!! 💉☠️👍 Because nothing says ’trust the science’ like an over-processed burger and fries served with a side of coercion!!
CLOSING JINGLE
(To the tune of a cheerful ad ー think McDonald’s but sinister!!)
“Get the shot, don't ask why!!
Ignore the deaths ー comply, comply!!
It’s VAER Y SCARY, but don't you stress...
Side effects mean it works the best!!“
Narrator: MoMurder-na Harmaceuticals ー “If you survive the first dose, we’ve got boosters lined up just for you!!“
🚨Warning: Some customers may experience buyer’s remorse, loss of bodily autonomy, or sudden urges to question authority. If symptoms of critical thinking persist, please consult your nearest fact-checker. 🚨