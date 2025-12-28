Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is issuing a stark warning about a dark truth surrounding the COVID shots.

According to Tenpenny, physicians are now reporting aggressive, fast-moving cancers in children and teenagers, including diagnoses historically confined to adults in their 40s, 50s, and beyond.

She claims that prior to COVID, terms like “turbo cancer” were not even part of physicians’ vocabulary, and yet they are now being used to describe cancers appearing in patients as young as eight.

Source: Children’s Health Defense

“Before Covid, turbo cancer wasn’t even in the language of physicians.”



“And we are seeing cancers in younger and younger children that we generally only saw in adults.”



“Prostate cancer and breast cancer and colon cancer in eight-year-old kids.”



“Pancreatic cancer in teenagers.”



“Those cancers were generally diseases of people in their 40s, 50s, and older—and we’re seeing these cancers in these young kids that have gotten the Covid jabs.”

