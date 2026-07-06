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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Over 70% of the ENTIRE global population was injected with a CARCINOGENIC biological agent that increases the risk of SEVEN major cancers through 17 distinct biological mechanisms.

COVID-19 “vaccines” represent one of the LARGEST cancer-promoting exposures in HUMAN HISTORY.

“We actually now have over a hundred studies showing that the mRNA induce cancer or promote cancer by a 17 distinct mechanisms. He mentioned T Cell Exhaustion was one of them.

You also have turning off of tumor suppressor genes, P53 and BRCA, hyper inflammation, overall immune dysregulation, as well as just literally decimating multiple organ systems at the same time, because it goes everywhere in the body…”

CRIME OF THE CENTURY:

1. First Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12465339/



2. Second Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12381369/



3. U.S. Government Cancer Data Shows Early-Onset Cancers Surged During Mass mRNA Vaccination: https://thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-us-government-cancer-data



4. CDC data shows 138,000+ excess cancer deaths in the U.S. since the beginning of mass mRNA vaccination: https://theethicalskeptic.com/2026/03/13/the-state-of-things-pandemic/



5. Systematic Review Documents 300+ Peer-Reviewed COVID Shot Turbo Cancer Cases Across 27 Countries: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41498242/



6. mRNA “Vaccine” Genomic integration Demonstrated: https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2130



7. mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12767256/



8. mRNA “Vaccine” Spike Protein Detected in Both the Cytoplasm and Nuclei of Metastatic Breast Cancer Cells: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41076388/



9. First Peer-Reviewed Paper Defines COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancer: https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n03a02/



10. 17 Ways mRNA Shots Induce Cancer, According to 100 Studies: https://thefocalpoints.com/p/17-ways-mrna-shots-may-cause-cancer

Professor Emeritus Angus Dalgleish says “everybody” now seems to be getting cancer as he accuses health authorities of ignoring the warning signs.

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