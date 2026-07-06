Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3hEdited

If that's true, and I know it is, then it is perfectly fine as murder is no longer crime when it is perpetrated by governments, big pharma and the deep state of thugs. Not one person has even been tried or gone to prison for murder. Thus, the doors are wide open under the prep act to enact another murdering fake pandemic. Gates stands ready to unleash it.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

"COVID-19 “vaccines” represent one of the LARGEST cancer-promoting exposures in HUMAN HISTORY."

.

The COVID Crime has been called "The largest scandal in history". I corrected that characterization.

It's not a "scandal". A "scandal" is like when a person cheats on his/her spouse or embezzles money from his/her job. The COVID Crime was a *CRIME* - the largest, most evil crime ever perpetrated on the entire human race - a crime that will never be surpassed in sheer evil and number of victims.

I must once again correct another characterization, expressed in the headline of the article.

The COVID "vaccines" do NOT "represent one of the largest cancer-promoting exposures in human history". These jabs **ARE** the largest cancer-promoting exposures in human history.

The reason for that, which I've expressed many times, is rather obvious, even to a layman like myself.

Concisely, early on it was well known that these COVID mRNA jabs weaken, sometimes *severely* weaken (even destroy), a body's natural immune system. You may already know that our body's immune system is *continuously* fighting cancer cells - every single day in our life, non-stop.

That's it - that's all one needs to know. By logical deduction (no medical degree required), if the body's natural immune system - the one that is fighting cancer continuously - is weakened, sometimes severely, then the cancer-fighting capacity of that body is diminished, perhaps even eliminated.

The result is easily predictable (as I did back in 2021) -- cancers would *surge*, new cancers would appear and old cancers (in remission) would 'awaken', and it would do so aggressively ("turbo") because what was keeping the cancer in check (i.e., the natural immunity system) is now weaker.

Thus, cancers are now going 'hog wild', thanks to these COVID jabs - this shall continue to worsen!

Add heart failures caused by the jabs (e.g., myocarditis, pericarditis), strokes due to jab-induced blood clots, and other detrimental jab effects, and the depopulation agenda is doing very well.

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