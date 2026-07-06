THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY: Over 70% of the ENTIRE Global Population Was Injected With a CARCINOGENIC Biological Agent
COVID-19 “vaccines” represent one of the LARGEST cancer-promoting exposures in HUMAN HISTORY.
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Over 70% of the ENTIRE global population was injected with a CARCINOGENIC biological agent that increases the risk of SEVEN major cancers through 17 distinct biological mechanisms.
COVID-19 “vaccines” represent one of the LARGEST cancer-promoting exposures in HUMAN HISTORY.
“We actually now have over a hundred studies showing that the mRNA induce cancer or promote cancer by a 17 distinct mechanisms. He mentioned T Cell Exhaustion was one of them.
You also have turning off of tumor suppressor genes, P53 and BRCA, hyper inflammation, overall immune dysregulation, as well as just literally decimating multiple organ systems at the same time, because it goes everywhere in the body…”
CRIME OF THE CENTURY:
1. First Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12465339/
2. Second Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12381369/
3. U.S. Government Cancer Data Shows Early-Onset Cancers Surged During Mass mRNA Vaccination: https://thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-us-government-cancer-data
4. CDC data shows 138,000+ excess cancer deaths in the U.S. since the beginning of mass mRNA vaccination: https://theethicalskeptic.com/2026/03/13/the-state-of-things-pandemic/
5. Systematic Review Documents 300+ Peer-Reviewed COVID Shot Turbo Cancer Cases Across 27 Countries: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41498242/
6. mRNA “Vaccine” Genomic integration Demonstrated: https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2130
7. mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12767256/
8. mRNA “Vaccine” Spike Protein Detected in Both the Cytoplasm and Nuclei of Metastatic Breast Cancer Cells: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41076388/
9. First Peer-Reviewed Paper Defines COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancer: https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n03a02/
10. 17 Ways mRNA Shots Induce Cancer, According to 100 Studies: https://thefocalpoints.com/p/17-ways-mrna-shots-may-cause-cancer
Professor Emeritus Angus Dalgleish says “everybody” now seems to be getting cancer as he accuses health authorities of ignoring the warning signs.
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If that's true, and I know it is, then it is perfectly fine as murder is no longer crime when it is perpetrated by governments, big pharma and the deep state of thugs. Not one person has even been tried or gone to prison for murder. Thus, the doors are wide open under the prep act to enact another murdering fake pandemic. Gates stands ready to unleash it.
"COVID-19 “vaccines” represent one of the LARGEST cancer-promoting exposures in HUMAN HISTORY."
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The COVID Crime has been called "The largest scandal in history". I corrected that characterization.
It's not a "scandal". A "scandal" is like when a person cheats on his/her spouse or embezzles money from his/her job. The COVID Crime was a *CRIME* - the largest, most evil crime ever perpetrated on the entire human race - a crime that will never be surpassed in sheer evil and number of victims.
I must once again correct another characterization, expressed in the headline of the article.
The COVID "vaccines" do NOT "represent one of the largest cancer-promoting exposures in human history". These jabs **ARE** the largest cancer-promoting exposures in human history.
The reason for that, which I've expressed many times, is rather obvious, even to a layman like myself.
Concisely, early on it was well known that these COVID mRNA jabs weaken, sometimes *severely* weaken (even destroy), a body's natural immune system. You may already know that our body's immune system is *continuously* fighting cancer cells - every single day in our life, non-stop.
That's it - that's all one needs to know. By logical deduction (no medical degree required), if the body's natural immune system - the one that is fighting cancer continuously - is weakened, sometimes severely, then the cancer-fighting capacity of that body is diminished, perhaps even eliminated.
The result is easily predictable (as I did back in 2021) -- cancers would *surge*, new cancers would appear and old cancers (in remission) would 'awaken', and it would do so aggressively ("turbo") because what was keeping the cancer in check (i.e., the natural immunity system) is now weaker.
Thus, cancers are now going 'hog wild', thanks to these COVID jabs - this shall continue to worsen!
Add heart failures caused by the jabs (e.g., myocarditis, pericarditis), strokes due to jab-induced blood clots, and other detrimental jab effects, and the depopulation agenda is doing very well.