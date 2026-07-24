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Source: Sense Receptor

Edward Dowd: “Excess deaths coming out of the Covid era peaked nationally in 2021 at 31%... now it’s running between 5 and 10%”

“These aren’t my numbers. This is Swiss Re”

“And, of course, they blame Covid for that.

I myself have another opinion, as you know, which I won’t mention on YouTube, but my opinion is different”



“But excess deaths are still running above normal. And we have declining birth rates too”



This clip of former BlackRock fund manager Ed Dowd is taken from a conversation with Mark Moss posted to YouTube on July 22, 2026

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