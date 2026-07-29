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One of the greatest public health scandals of our time may finally be coming to light.

The silence is beginning to break in Canada. In this explosive interview, serving Canadian MP Dean Allison and constitutional lawyer Shawn Buckley challenge what they describe as a years-long COVID cover-up and call for a full public reckoning.

They discuss censorship, vaccine injury claims, media failures, political accountability, Canada’s MAID programme, and why they believe thousands of Canadians have been denied both justice and a voice.

In one of the interview’s most powerful moments, Buckley declares, “This is a conversation we haven’t been allowed to have in Canada.”

Their message is clear: difficult questions must no longer be off limits, and those harmed deserve to be heard.

“If they’re right, the implications reach far beyond Canada.”

Source: Jim Ferguson

CANADA'S WALL OF SILENCE IS BEGINNING TO CRACK.

"This is a conversation we haven't been allowed to have in Canada."

“In one of the most powerful moments from my interview, constitutional lawyer Shawn Buckley explains why he believes the time for silence is over.



Alongside serving MP Dean Allison, he argues that the stories of many Canadians deserve to be heard—and that public trust depends on allowing that conversation to happen.



This interview raises questions that extend far beyond Canada.”

“This is an interview you cannot afford to miss.”

Full Interview

Michelle Worton’s story is one of hundreds submitted to MP Dean Allison’s vaccine injury inquiry.

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