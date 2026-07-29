THE COVID COVER-UP: Challenged from Inside Canada's Parliament
The wall of silence is cracking—and the implications reach far beyond Canada.
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One of the greatest public health scandals of our time may finally be coming to light.
The silence is beginning to break in Canada. In this explosive interview, serving Canadian MP Dean Allison and constitutional lawyer Shawn Buckley challenge what they describe as a years-long COVID cover-up and call for a full public reckoning.
They discuss censorship, vaccine injury claims, media failures, political accountability, Canada’s MAID programme, and why they believe thousands of Canadians have been denied both justice and a voice.
In one of the interview’s most powerful moments, Buckley declares, “This is a conversation we haven’t been allowed to have in Canada.”
Their message is clear: difficult questions must no longer be off limits, and those harmed deserve to be heard.
“If they’re right, the implications reach far beyond Canada.”
Source: Jim Ferguson
CANADA'S WALL OF SILENCE IS BEGINNING TO CRACK.
"This is a conversation we haven't been allowed to have in Canada."
“In one of the most powerful moments from my interview, constitutional lawyer Shawn Buckley explains why he believes the time for silence is over.
Alongside serving MP Dean Allison, he argues that the stories of many Canadians deserve to be heard—and that public trust depends on allowing that conversation to happen.
This interview raises questions that extend far beyond Canada.”
“This is an interview you cannot afford to miss.”
Michelle Worton’s story is one of hundreds submitted to MP Dean Allison’s vaccine injury inquiry.
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Aw, swell...
Tell me Lioness... When do the tribunals in the style of Nuremberg commence, and the public, televised executions?
You know the answer as well as I do. They never will.
"The wall of silence is cracking ..." --- Yeah, right, I'll believe it when I see it and it sticks.
There are simply too many creatures in high places, too many resources, too many agencies, countless billions of dollars, **ALL** dedicated to make certain that the COVID Crime remains covered up. To think that all of that is going to end any time soon is, I think, delusional.
To wit: What have we observed so far? Has a *SINGLE* indictment been served? Look at Fauci's clown show - NOT ONE of over 100 questions was answered, NOTHING will come of it - *NOTHING*!
To believe that that's going to 'magically' change is a groundless, irrational belief with ZERO evidence.