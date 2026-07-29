Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
2h

Aw, swell...

Tell me Lioness... When do the tribunals in the style of Nuremberg commence, and the public, televised executions?

You know the answer as well as I do. They never will.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

"The wall of silence is cracking ..." --- Yeah, right, I'll believe it when I see it and it sticks.

There are simply too many creatures in high places, too many resources, too many agencies, countless billions of dollars, **ALL** dedicated to make certain that the COVID Crime remains covered up. To think that all of that is going to end any time soon is, I think, delusional.

To wit: What have we observed so far? Has a *SINGLE* indictment been served? Look at Fauci's clown show - NOT ONE of over 100 questions was answered, NOTHING will come of it - *NOTHING*!

To believe that that's going to 'magically' change is a groundless, irrational belief with ZERO evidence.

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