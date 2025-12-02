One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Jim Ferguson

Mark Sexton has just delivered one of the most explosive updates in modern British history — and he’s right to call out the influencers, journalists and media outlets who are STILL pretending this isn’t happening.

Because the latest evidence is not speculation.

Not theory.

Not “online noise.”

It is police-authored material, FOI responses, internal directives, operational records, and forensic documents — and it paints a picture so staggering that the silence around it is becoming a scandal in itself.

Here’s what the public has now learned:

5,000–10,000 crime reports rejected across the UK in just three months (Dec 2021–Mar 2022). Victims and witnesses were turned away by instruction. Crimes simply erased.

Police created a parallel system to block vaccine-related allegations

Scotland’s “Speirs Directive.” NPCC internal messages. Operation Teller.

This wasn’t incompetence — it was policy.

15,000+ Yellow Card reports ignored. Filed away, never acted on, never investigated.

100,000+ pages of autopsy data suppressed.

Including 2,500 cases showing spike protein persistence years after vaccination, and excess mortality data up to 20% higher in the vaccinated population.

Evidence of undeclared contaminants. Graphene structures documented across 26 global studies — and the UK authorities knew.

Certificates amended to attribute deaths to Covid.

Even when forensic evidence showed otherwise.

This is not small.

This is not niche.

This is not a “community story.”

This is the largest public-health, policing and regulatory scandal in a century — and Mark Sexton is absolutely right:

WHERE ARE THE BIG VOICES?

WHERE ARE THE MILLION-FOLLOWER ACCOUNTS?

WHERE IS THE UK MEDIA?

The silence speaks louder than any headline.

Mass deaths.

State cover-up.

Police complicity.

Regulators involved.

Judiciary informed.

Parliament aware.



And still, most of Britain’s journalism class would rather talk about the Budget.

For anyone still pretending this doesn’t matter:



This is not “online drama.”

This is a crime scene.

A national emergency.

A historical reckoning.



And thanks to people like Mark Sexton, Ian Clayton, and every whistleblower coming forward — the truth is breaking through whether the “big hitters” like it or not.



The silence is over.

The evidence is here.



And the British public will not be gaslit into looking away.

I’ll amplify this.

So should you.



More phases are coming.



And when the full truth detonates, the ones who stayed silent will be remembered just as clearly as the ones who stood up.

Mark Sexton (Retired Police Constable) has just revealed shocking evidence showing that police across the UK were ordered NOT to accept evidence of crimes linked to Covid or vaccines.





