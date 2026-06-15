Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
31m

☣️ SIDE EFFECTS UNLIMITED INTERNATIONAL ☣️

🚨 NOW HIRING! 🚨

Position: Director of Children's Health Deterioration 👶📉🏢💉💦🧑‍🦽💀

Have you always dreamed of introducing life-shortening variables into young and trusting populations? 😱🔬

Can you maintain perfect composure while injecting ingredients with warning labels longer than the wine list at a three-star Michelin restaurant? ⚗️🧪📋

Can you sleep like a baby while the children stay awake experiencing uncontrolled spasms? 😴🏆

If so, your future begins here! 🎉

At Side Effects Unlimited International, we pride ourselves on transforming unfortunate childhood outcomes into sustainable revenue streams. 📈💰🏆

Ideal Candidates Must Demonstrate:

🧪 Proven experience inventing ingredient names nobody can pronounce in the hope nobody can spell them, search them, or ask awkward questions about them.

⚗️ Unwavering confidence around aluminum compounds, thimerosal, injected foreign proteins, and anything else best discussed in very small print.

🫧 Complete faith that lipid nanoparticles never leave the injection site. Should they occasionally go walkies, candidates must refrain from asking where they've been.

🧹 Expert sweeping under the rug of any study comparing the health outcomes of "vaccinated" children versus unvaccinated children. 📊📉🙈🗑️

🎠 Proven ability to entice kids to "vaccination" centres with plush toys, Happy Meals, colouring books, amusement park tickets, and other scientifically calibrated incentives. 🎁🎡🍔

🤹 Olympic-level narrative gymnastics whenever unfortunate paediatric outcomes emerge.

🎯 Proven ability to invent remarkable efficacy figures against viruses never proven to exist.

Proficiency with the Adverse Reaction Explain Away™ Toolkit 🎪 Preferred narratives include fake genetics, fake viruses, homework stress, climate change, binging watching South Park, and Putin.

📚 Ability to transform criticism into fact-checks, fact-checks into press releases, and press releases into "The Science™."

🔬 Experience designing unblinded clinical trials where the control group is subjected to even more horrific shots than the treatment group.

🏅 Preferred Qualifications:

✅ Ability to flatten the curve on a child's best years while maintaining a reassuring smile.

✅ Comfortable assuring parents that a substance is perfectly harmless unless injected, while carefully avoiding discussion of why that distinction might matter.

✅ Experience explaining why kids experiencing health problems immediately after injection is proof of efficacy.

✅ Proven ability to distinguish between "science" and "misinformation" based entirely upon who funded the conference buffet. 🍽️💰

✅ Extensive experience chairing committees tasked with investigating themselves and finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

✅ Capable of observing a disturbing correlation, dismissing it, funding a study into it, and then celebrating when the study concludes nothing of interest was found. 🔄🏆

🌟 Employee Benefits Include:

💰 Competitive compensation and bonus structures generously funded through public money.

📺 Frequent media appearances where confidence and a big smile are valued far more highly than honesty.

🎤 Invitations to future lucrative Big Harma executive positions with no strings attached.

🏆 Eligibility for the prestigious Golden Shrug Award for Outstanding Achievement in Explaining Why Nothing Is Ever Related. 💦💀

📈 Career advancement opportunities within our rapidly expanding Department of Advanced Eugenics.

🪬 Remember:

At Side Effects Unlimited International, we believe in building lifelong relationships.

After all, the earlier the intervention, the longer the billing horizon. 📋💳🏆 💉😄📈💰

🚀 Apply today and help build a future where every childhood intervention opens the door to a lifetime of lucrative follow-up opportunities. 🚀

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sandy's avatar
sandy
3h

Recommend people watch this interview of Tau Braun, PhD and mass attack and murder expert. He offers new information and analyses about the nature and purpose of covid, covid shots, and vaccines in general.

https://rumble.com/v7b5s9s-killing-you-softly-synthetic-biologys-humane-eugenics.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

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