The CDC’s VAERS Data Manipulation Exposed — A Masterclass in Deception
The CDC just tried to gaslight the American people with a stunningly dishonest analysis of VAERS death reports post-COVID vaccination.
19,417 DEATHS REPORTED (as of May 2025) — the largest death signal in VAERS history. For context, pre-COVID, VAERS averaged ~400 deaths/year for all vaccines combined.
The CDC’s Sleight of Hand:
- They arbitrarily excluded 5,000+ reports (no records, non-mRNA vaccines, or "not real deaths").
- Then compared the remaining 12,849 deaths to "background rates" during a pandemic with historic all-cause mortality spikes.
- Conclusion? "Nothing to see here!"
THE PROBLEM? This is scientific fraud.
VAERS is passive reporting—Harvard studies suggest <1% of adverse events are logged. If underreporting is even 10%, the real death toll could be 100,000+.
No control group. Real science compares vaccinated vs. unvaccinated. Instead, the CDC compared deaths after vaccination to deaths during a pandemic—a meaningless distortion.
Autopsies? Ignored. Most post-vax deaths had no forensic investigation. Where’s the data on spike protein-linked clots, myocarditis, or turbo-cancers?
THE BIGGER LIE:
The same officials who say "VAERS can’t prove causation" just used VAERS to "disprove" causation—without a control group. If the system is too flawed to signal risk, it’s too flawed to claim safety.
WHY THIS MATTERS:
- Thousands of families are grieving "sudden" deaths post-vax.
- Doctors were threatened for filing VAERS reports.
- No accountability. Just a corrupt bureaucracy scrubbing data to protect a narrative.
THE BOTTOM LINE:
The CDC’s "analysis" is statistical malpractice. They took a tsunami of red flags and tried to paint it as normal. We deserve real science—not propaganda.
