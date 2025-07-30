One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The CDC just tried to gaslight the American people with a stunningly dishonest analysis of VAERS death reports post-COVID vaccination. Here’s the truth they don’t want you to see:

19,417 DEATHS REPORTED (as of May 2025) — the largest death signal in VAERS history. For context, pre-COVID, VAERS averaged ~400 deaths/year for all vaccines combined. The CDC’s Sleight of Hand:

- They arbitrarily excluded 5,000+ reports (no records, non-mRNA vaccines, or "not real deaths").

- Then compared the remaining 12,849 deaths to "background rates" during a pandemic with historic all-cause mortality spikes.

- Conclusion? "Nothing to see here!"

THE PROBLEM? This is scientific fraud.

VAERS is passive reporting—Harvard studies suggest <1% of adverse events are logged. If underreporting is even 10%, the real death toll could be 100,000+.

No control group. Real science compares vaccinated vs. unvaccinated. Instead, the CDC compared deaths after vaccination to deaths during a pandemic—a meaningless distortion.

Autopsies? Ignored. Most post-vax deaths had no forensic investigation. Where’s the data on spike protein-linked clots, myocarditis, or turbo-cancers?

THE BIGGER LIE:

The same officials who say "VAERS can’t prove causation" just used VAERS to "disprove" causation—without a control group. If the system is too flawed to signal risk, it’s too flawed to claim safety.

WHY THIS MATTERS:

- Thousands of families are grieving "sudden" deaths post-vax.

- Doctors were threatened for filing VAERS reports.

- No accountability. Just a corrupt bureaucracy scrubbing data to protect a narrative.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

The CDC’s "analysis" is statistical malpractice. They took a tsunami of red flags and tried to paint it as normal. We deserve real science—not propaganda.

