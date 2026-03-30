Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Factscinator
2h

😂🩺 BREAKING NEWS FROM THE SUNSHINE STATE! ☀️🦩

🎤 [Press conference at the Florida Department of Health. Dr. Joseph “Oops-I-Read-the-Truth” Ladapo steps up to the mic, clears his throat, and drops the biggest medical mic-drop in history]

“Hhhmm… sorry guys… the childhood jab schedule — you know, the 72 shots by high school — yeah… seems we might’ve overstepped the mark on that one. 🧒💉💉💉💉💉💉💉

There’s really no easy way to say this, so here goes:

None of those jabs were — or are — necessary. 😳

Turns out… the viruses they were marketed to protect you against… have never actually been proven to exist. 🦠❌

My bad. Our bad. The whole dang system’s bad.” 🚫🏥

He pauses for effect, dabs a tear, and continues:

“We’re really sorry for all the death, disability, and premature exits caused by the toxic jabs — especially the life-shortening ‘mRNA’ quackccines. 💀💔

What can I say? We got it wrong. Big time.

The truth of the lie I’d been laboring under hit me like a booster shot of reality — all thanks to reading The Birdbrained Virus Crowd.” 🐦🧠📖

📚 Available now on 👉 https://www.amazon.com/Bird-Brained-Virus-Crowd-Luc-Terroir-ebook/dp/B0DWM4SY89/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2ZM0XY4GRD3PG&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.XNQKt247FSk8Fjls6MH6cQ.MOstj2CRB-jzR8zmY2AAVJCegJv2Ug-TsSsJRskcq-M&dib_tag=se&keywords=The+Bird+Brained+Virus+Crowd&qid=1769234966&sprefix=the+bird+brained+virus+crowd%2Caps%2C418&sr=8-1

He straightens his lab coat, gives a faint, knowing smile, and delivers the closer Florida didn’t know it needed:

“As a result, Florida will be banning all Quackccines effective immediately. 🛑💉

You all have a nice, toxin-free day now.” 🌴😎

Cue cheering, jazz band, and seagulls dancing in agreement 🕺🎷🕊️

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
33m

William Tecumseh Sherman anagrams to:

- clue Himmler hew Satanism

- me a Hitler wish muscleman

I shall have to research further but not looking good.

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