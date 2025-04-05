Dear Subscribers,

I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your warm wishes and incredible support.

Whether through your kind comments, paid subscriptions, or generous donations, I’m truly humbled by your thoughtfulness and generosity.

It means more to me than I can express.

I’m so happy to say I’m feeling much better and will be back to posting tomorrow!

Thank you once again for everything - you’ve made such a difference, and I’m beyond grateful.

God bless!

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi: