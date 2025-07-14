One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter July 9, 2025

Renowned climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington has been warning of profound damage being done to people because of climate engineering.

For the latest evidence, look no further than the extreme flash flooding in Texas that happened recently with more than 100 dead and 160 still missing. Wigington says, “With this event in Texas that has just happened, the climate engineers, aka weather terrorists, overplayed their hand yet again. Now people are truly taking notice.

There was nothing natural about this event. How bad does it have to get before people look up, wake up, stand up and start to talk about the all-out biological and chemical warfare taking place in our skies. Texas is a horrible event, and there are so many more like it happening all over the globe.”

Wigington says the people in power are not going to stop man-made weather modification that has been covertly going on for decades. Wigington says, “We definitely have people behind the curtain who want this issue exposed. For those in power and those defense contractors such as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, they are too committed to turn back. They will only continue to double down.

Climate engineering, we are told, is a last-ditch effort to try to slow down the warming of the planet. It is actually worsening the warming of the planet and very significantly. These particles they are spraying that they are trying to use to deflect the sun’s energy are trapping more energy than they deflect. They are destroying the protective layers of the atmosphere. They are killing forests. . .. There has been 15,000 square miles of forests in Canada that have been burned up so far this year.

With these particles, you get less rain, more dry lightening and more dry fire starts. These forests have been prepared to burn with ferocity. Those in power actually believe there is a benefit for incinerating northern latitude forests to put enough smoke in the air to provide temporary cooling at the cost of ensuring no one gets out of this alive. Are they that crazy? In the last two weeks, you can search ‘wildfire smoke cools the planet’ and they will find acknowledgement of what I just stated.”

Wigington contends the environment is collapsing, and man-made weather modification is turbocharging the implosion. Wigington says, “It’s way worse than anything we are being old. Why would they push agendas that push climate change but mask how severe it is? They have objectives they want to carry out, but they don’t want to panic the herd either. They especially do not want the herd waking up to the fact that these covert operations of climate engineering have been going on for 80 years and have made a bad situation unthinkably worse. These operations are pounding nails into our collective coffins. This is being used for biological warfare too.”

Wigington says 40 million to 60 million tons a year are being sprayed into the atmosphere. They can loot, plunder and pillage the planet forever, and they can just cool down the planet with these toxic light scattering particles. How’s that working out so far as we are circling the drain? Insects are collapsing, fisheries are collapsing, crops are collapsing and we have all these health issues. Every other commercial on TV is a Big Pharma commercial.”

In closing, Wigington says, “We have circles in Washington right now stating and have stated that they see a benefit in a limited nuclear exchange to provide temporary cooling of the planet. Is that not total insanity? . .. If that happens, it will strip away any remaining ozone layer and it’s game over. We are done.”

There is much more in the 55-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with climate researcher Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineeringWatch.org, to talk about the climate engineering terror in Texas and around the world for 7.8.25.

