Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
16m

That's interesting. He reveals that Bobby Kennedy tried to get him to work for HHS because he knew where all the bodies were buried. Dane declined for fear of his life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Carter's avatar
Stephen Carter
1h

Weather chemtrail weaponry (by triggering floods, hurricanes, etc) is killing Americans. Medical injection weaponry has been killing Americans. Net Zero BS weaponry (degrade the nutrient value of grain crops) has been slow-killing Americans. And nothing has ever been done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture